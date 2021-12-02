Pregnancy After IVF: Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy During Winter

Winter can be harsh on pregnant women. Follow These Expert Tips To Stay In Top Shape During Pregnancy And Enjoy The Journey Of Motherhood.

Got pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF)? Wondering how to take care of yourself during the chilly months? No need to worry. Dr. Rajeshwari Pawar, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, suggests some vital tips that you need to follow for a healthy pregnancy during winters.

Pregnancy is the most exciting and delightful journey of a woman's life. But those who are pregnant may also be concerned about their pregnancy outcomes, especially those who got pregnant through IVF. It is a no-brainer that winters can take a toll on pregnant women. Yes, they can be harsh on them.

Below, Dr. Pawar shares some essential tips to stay safe, healthy, and comfortable during those chilly days and enjoy the journey of motherhood.

Hydration is key: Many pregnant women can get dehydrated during winters. Just because it's not hot outside, don't assume that dehydration is not going to be an issue. Winter air is dry, and when you are going home, you probably will find yourself hot and sweaty. So, remember to drink more water as recommended by the expert whether IVF or normal pregnancy. Hydration is key to keeping you going strong during the chilly months.

Don't forget the flu shot: During the cold winter months, make sure to keep distance from others and wash your hands frequently. Also, see to it that you get the influenza vaccine to help prevent you from catching the flu. Speak to the doctor before getting a shot. Do not miss the shots at any cost.

Exercise on a daily basis: Staying physically active will help you to enhance your overall well-being. Exercising will allow you to ease pregnancy pains and aches. In winter you may avoid exercising owing to cold weather outside. But, instead of skipping it, just work out at home. You can walk or do light exercises as suggested by the doctor. In order to stay fit, it is imperative to work out daily. Caution: Avoid rigorous exercises.

Take care of the skin: The winter months can invite dry skin and itching too. If you are pregnant, itchy dry skin around the belly can be intolerable. Avoid hot showers and use a good moisturizer as per the doctor's recommendation. Dress to keep yourself warm during the cold weather.

Opt for a well-balanced diet: Pay attention to what you eat. It is necessary to include immunity-boosting foods in the diet. Eat spinach, ginger, gooseberry (amla), almonds, yogurt, garlic, milk, red bell peppers, and broccoli. Avoid spicy, oily, junk, and processed foods.