There is always a chance for vaginal delivery after a c-section. © Shutterstock

Structure and function of your body changes after caesarean section delivery. Also, its response to pregnancy and process of delivery. That’s why pregnancy and delivery after caesarean section needs to be planned properly and carefully. Once a caesarean, always a caesarean is no more true but it is once a caesarean, always a hospital delivery cause it involves more risk to both mother and baby compared to vaginal delivery without prior caesarean section.

There is always a chance for vaginal delivery, provided the woman is an appropriate candidate for it.

Who are the ones who can think about VBAC?

The reason for caesarean section is not recurrent in this pregnancy

You had lower segment caesarean section and not CLASSICAL or T shaped incision on uterus

You are willing for hospital delivery

The hospital and staff are equipped for VBAC and emergency caesarean section

Who are the ones who can not opt for VBAC?

Women with classical caesarean section

The indication for the caesarean is recurrent like narrow birth passage

Elderly mom

Overweight mom

History of ruptures uterus or myomectomy in past

Big baby with expected weight more than 4 kg in current pregnancy

Problems in current pregnancy like placenta previa, postdate pregnancy

Short interval between pregnancy (<18 months)

How can one prepare for VBAC?

Shorter interval between previous CS and current pregnancy gives less time for healing of the caesarean section scar. So plan your pregnancy at least 18 to 24 months after caesarean section. Preferably after three years.

Be in best possible physical condition like control of weight and diabetes, blood pressure etc. any other complication associated with previous caesarean section reduces the chances of successful VBAC.

Complications are more in elderly women during pregnancy and delivery. So don’t delay the pregnancy after caesarean section too much.

Select a center which is equipped with facilities for VBAC like 24 hour availability of consultant obstetrician, neonatologist and anaesthetist along with other support staff. The caregivers at such centers should believe in VBAC.

Keep additional help ready whenever you are nearing term for emergency hospitalization as well as emergency caesarean section

If you are staying far from the hospital where you are planning for VBAC, it will be a good idea to shift your stay near hospital near term.

You may need blood transfusion in case of any complication of uterine rupture. So discuss about this with your caregiver if you have any concerns about emergency blood transfusion.

Be prepared for change in type of delivery. Even though you have planned for VBAC and you are a good candidate for VBAC, the course may change in such a way that you may need emergency CS.

Always keep in mind that though the risk of uterine rupture of previous scar site is very low, it is very serious and may be life threatening for your baby as well as you.