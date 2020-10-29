Weight gain during pregnancy can be concerning, but there are many possible ways to manage your weight. When you conceive, and a baby starts growing inside you, your body changes and this is when you start gaining weight. Although, this weight gain is considered normal until you become overweight. Also Read - 6 high-protein, low-calorie foods that can help you lose weight without feeling hungry

Recent studies have revealed that only one-third of women gained the recommended amount of weight during pregnancy and most of the others gained weight outside the recommendations. But why is it like this? what leads to your gain more weight during pregnancy? what are the measure or remedies to shed off those extra body fats? let’s have a look at them in this article. Also Read - Lose weight in your sleep with these bedtime drinks

Why gaining the recommended weight is important

Gaining too much weight during pregnancy can increase your newborn’s risk of severe health issues, such as being born significantly larger than average (fetal macrosomia). According to the studies, when a woman gains too much weight during her pregnancy, the child born is too large. This condition can lead to several complications during your delivery and also can lead to a child’s obesity problems during childhood. Going overweight during your pregnancy might also increase the risk of pregnancy-related hypertension, gestational diabetes, prolonged labor, and the need for a C-section or delivery before your due date. Becoming overweight during pregnancy can also increase your risk of postpartum weight retention and increases your risk of blood clots in the postpartum period. Also Read - 5 reasons why you're not losing fat around your midsection

Steps you can take to keep your weight under control

Eating a healthy, balanced diet and following a good exercise regime can help your baby get the nutrients they need and grow at a healthy rate and also regular workout can help you keep a check your weight. Some of the steps you can take to manage your weight gain during your pregnancy are:

Exercise regularly

Exercising regularly can help you remain fit and also keep your weight under control. Some might have a misconception that exercising during pregnancy can cause complications, but no! it doesn’t. When you exercise all you need to keep in mind is what your goal is. When you are pregnant, you need to focus mainly on managing your weight and ditch getting overweight, rather than focusing on building muscles. Consult a trainer who can give you ideas on workouts that you can try when you are a mom-to-be.

Follow a healthy diet

Diet and exercise are the only friends of yours when you are planning to stay fit. Eating a balanced and healthy diet that is high in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy, and lean protein not only is important for your health but also plays a very important role in managing your weight gain.

Avoid sugary foods

Sugar is the main enemy of yours when you are trying to maintain your weight. Limit your consumption of added sugars and solid fats found in foods such as soft drinks, desserts, fried foods, fatty meals, and full cream milk.

Other than these you can also keep a check on how many meals you are having and what is the quantity. Try to divide your meals into small portions. Have a lot of water which is extremely important for you when you are trying to control weight gain. Add good fats in your meals such as avocados, salmon, etc. Getting overweight is a strict no-no! when you are pregnant. So, make sure to introduce small but effective lifestyle changes to deliver a healthy baby and remain healthy yourself as well.

Follow the above tips to stay healthy during your pregnancy. If you have anything else to share, please do so in the comments section below. Have a healthy and happy pregnancy!