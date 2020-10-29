Weight gain during pregnancy can be concerning but there are many possible ways to manage your weight. When you conceive and a baby starts growing inside you your body changes and this is when you start gaining weight. Although this weight gain is considered normal until you become overweight. Recent studies have revealed that only one-third of women gained the recommended amount of weight during pregnancy and most of the others gained weight outside the recommendations. But why is it like this? what leads to your gain more weight during pregnancy? what are the measure or remedies to shed off