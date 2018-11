Sex during pregnancy is usually safe and can help the would-be-parents bond better and ease the impending stress of pregnancy and parenthood. However, there are times when your doctor might advise you to stay away from sex – like during the first three months of your pregnancy when the chances of miscarriage are high and days close to labour as there are some reposted cases where sex had lead to early labour. Apart from that, sex is usually safe unless a medical problem like placenta previa or fetal distress prevents couples from getting closer. Here are few myths about sex during pregnancy debunked.

Still, most couples who enjoy a low-risk pregnancy harbour a lot of fear within them when it comes to having sex during pregnancy. Here are a few of them and why it is absolutely not necessary to dwell on them:

‘We are scared that we might hurt the baby or cause a miscarriage.’

Well, the fetus is well buffered inside and protected in the amniotic sac, floating in the amniotic fluid. The uterus is sealed off from the external environment by a mucus plug in the mouth of the cervix. So, in a low-risk pregnancy fearing a miscarriage due to sex is baseless.

‘Can we hit the baby’s head during the last phase of pregnancy?’

Admittedly, the baby’s head might be positioned in the birth canal close to the vagina as your due date approaches. Still, deep penetration will not cause any harm to the baby, provided with a growing belly and pregnancy-fatigue turning in slowly, you are still interested in sex. However, you can have sex in the spooning position.

‘Will the fetus know that we are having a good time?’

On contrary, the fetus sometimes enjoys the gentle rocking of the uterine contractions during orgasm. The slowing of fetal movements during orgasm and speeding up after it is due to hormonal and uterine stimulation and the fetus is actively causing these. Here all your questions on sex during pregnancy answered.

‘Will sex during pregnancy lead to vaginal infection?’

If the husband does not suffer from any sexually transmitted disease there is no danger of infection crossing to the mother or baby, if the membranes are intact.

