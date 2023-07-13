Natural VS Epidural Birth: Why Is This Women's Choice?

More than anybody, the decision of the mother to be that's the most important, as she has to give birth.

There's no such thing as an "unnatural birth". When people refer to a "natural birth", they often refer to giving birth with little-to-no pain medication. It means taking a wellness-based approach to the childbirth process. Generally, this means that labor starts independently rather than inducing and letting the process run with minimal intervention. An epidural block is an injection of anaesthesia in your lower back that numbs your nerves from the waist down. Dr Seema Sharma, Associate Director of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh, shares that the anaesthetic is usually delivered in a repeatable dose to keep the mother comfortable throughout labor.

Benefits Of Natural Birth

A strong feeling of control Empowerment and accomplishment, Ability to change birthing positions- which can also help your labor progress by allowing the baby to move into a good place for your pelvis Potential for quicker labor, delivery and recovery.

Risks Of Natural Birth

Longer labor, Physical pain might distract from the experience of childbirth Demotivation and giving up soon and end up in C-section or pain medication anyway.

Benefits Of Epidural

Flexible and Non-drowsy pain relief Comfortable throughout labor It helps labor progress by allowing muscles to relax.

Risks Of Epidural

Limited mobility Difficulty pushing Potentially prolonged labor Hypotension, Headache, Backache

Giving Birth Her Way- Her Choice:

Do you feel empowered by giving birth naturally or by pain relief? A decision and right solely of the mother-to-be.

Today, many women now strive for and idealise The Positive Birth Movement, which means "A positive birth does not have to be 'natural' or 'drug-free' Despite complications during delivery, she still feels in control and is positively motivated throughout. To keep the mother stress-free during labor is the primary goal. Every labor is different, and every pregnant mom's situation is different. Women whose labor doesn't go as planned and often idealised, ultimately an unpredictable experience, can feel like they have failed themselves or their babies adding to their mental agony.

Ultimately

The most essential aspect of having a positive birth is autonomy. That doesn't just mean feeling empowered; it also means not feeling pressured to give birth in any way. And, as a culture, it means recognizing that every woman's physiology, medical conditions, and the birth process will look different, being careful not to lionize any particular kind of experience as a cookie-cutter ideal whether it takes place under analgesia or without it. More than anybody, the decision of the mother to be that's the most important, as she has to give birth. She should be physically, mentally, and emotionally at peace with the decision, which has to be further respected and encouraged by the family members, doctor and hospital supporting staff.

Conclusion

All that matters is the mother's and baby's health and safety. So, managing pain during childbirth is up to you; therefore, it's a personal decision and the right of "mum to be".If someone feels more triumphant, healthy, and ready to tackle motherhood after a "natural birth," they should go forward with a "natural birth.

