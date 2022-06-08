Mood Swings During Pregnancy: What The Spouse Can Do To Make Her Feel Better?

Pregnancy mood swings are real. Pregnancy can be physically and emotionally draining. It's crucial to support your partner during this time.

Pregnancy is a roller coaster ride of different emotions. While welcoming a new family member is joyful, pregnancy may bring with it lots of new feelings, both pleasant and some anxiety inducing. It can mess with an expectant mother's emotions. During pregnancy, a woman may have little influence over how she feels. In this crucial time what a woman needs apart from proper care is her partner's support.

Here's everything husbands need to know about pregnancy mood swings and how they can support their partner and make this journey smoother for her.

What are pregnancy mood swings?

Pregnancy mood swings are similar to the ones women face before their menstrual cycle. They could feel pleased one minute and sad, angry, or anxious the next; or they might find themself having strong sentiments about things that normally don't bother them. While their erratic emotions may upset you and her, these emotional ups and downs are completely natural and even an anticipated component of being pregnant.

Why does this happen?

While pregnancy may be a wonderful experience for some women, it is not always easy. Sleep disturbances, heartburn and indigestion, disorientation, painful breasts, constipation and body pains are just a few of the symptoms your spouse may have throughout their pregnancy. It's enough to irritate even the most patient person.

Hormone imbalances can make your spouse feel down, teary, and irritable. Another factor to consider is that your partner is going through significant physical changes that can be overwhelming and produce feelings of loss of control, which can lead to moodiness.

What the spouse can do to support her?

Pregnancy is equally hard for the baby's father too. In a time when they are also struggling somewhere, understanding the partner's mood swings can be difficult. Especially in situations when you don't know how to respond or do to help your spouse feel better. You may feel disappointed or hopeless, as if nothing you do is making a difference.

Remember, a little patience goes a long way. Even if you believe your partner's concerns are irrational or out of proportion to the circumstance, try to acknowledge their sentiments.

Ask a lot of questions and let your spouse tell you what kind of help they need, even if it changes regularly.

It's a good idea to remind yourself that this is a one-time thing for most ladies. Hormone-related symptoms usually subside within the first trimester, so while it may be aggravating, it isn't permanent.

If your partner's mood swings persist during the pregnancy, try to be empathetic and supportive in any way you can.

Finally, reassuring your spouse that they aren't alone in this and that their feelings are not their fault is priceless.

While mood swings aren't a medical problem, it's crucial to keep in mind that depression and anxiety are. It's not personal, and your spouse isn't acting this way on purpose. Apart from all of these, you can-

Ensure she is eating regular snacks in between meals.

Motivate her to do things she enjoys.

Encourage her to put her self-care first.

Take her to prenatal appointments.

Let her ditch the guilt of experiencing many emotions all at once and having mixed feelings about the pregnancy.

Make her try different stress management techniques.

Conclusion

It's crucial to support your partner during her pregnancy. Pregnancy and labor can be physically and emotionally draining, so any assistance you can provide will benefit her, your relationship, and, eventually, your baby.

In case you notice that she experiences extreme cases of depression and anxiety, you should consult your doctor.

The article is contributed by Dr. Madhushree Vijayakumar, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Hebbal, Bangalore.