Pregnancy is a crucial time for both the mother and the father. Both partners should understand that the more they bond with each other during this time, the more will they be able to give their child a happy environment to grow and thrive inside the womb. Love, care, affection showered by the partners on each other during this time as crucial as the right nutrition and prenatal vitamins that the mother is advised to take. Physical intimacy with the partner at this time helps the expectant mother to feel secure, relieve tension and breathe easy. When we talk about intimacy it might not always mean – sex during pregnancy. Here are eight things a man can do for his pregnant wife to make her feel better.

While sex during pregnancy isn’t a complete no-no unlike what most couples think but it is best to avoid sex during the first and the weeks prior to the EDD. Sex during the first trimester can increase chances of miscarriage whereas the same during weeks closer to EDD can initiate premature labour. However, the hormones that rule the desires turn to become tricky and mischievous at this time. So, some women might be game to it during pregnancy (during the second trimester when it is safe to have sex) and some might detest it throughout the pregnancy. But keep in mind, that sex during pregnancy is not the only way to showcase love, care and affection. There is the lot that can be done if the woman is not interested in sex. Here is a guide on how to have sex during the first, second and third trimester of pregnancy.

What can you do?

Men, listen up. If your partner is not ready to sizzle beneath the sheets, don’t force her. There are other ways to express love – touching, caressing, cuddling, massaging – can also help. Most often people think at these acts can lead to an intercourse and so they limit physical contact with each other during pregnancy. But if the partners are open to each other’s idea and views they will know where to draw the line and how to make the best of couple time even without having sex. Even mutual masturbation might provide sexual gratification during this time.

So, men don’t force your women to get into the act if she is not in the mood. This could lead to tension between the couple and make it a gloomy and depressive atmosphere for the baby.

Image source: Shutterstock