When you are pregnant your diet becomes the crucial part of your pregnancy care. Eating right is not just necessary for your baby but even for you. Having a balanced diet throughout your pregnancy is highly recommended by experts and nutritionists. When we talk about a balanced diet we are talking about the right balance of carbohydrate, proteins and fats along with other macro and micronutrients. Missing out on any of these components of diet can cost both the mother and the baby’s well-being. Talking about protein a pregnant woman needs adequate amounts of protein in her diet. Proteins are the building blocks of our body made up of amino acids. It is definitely an essential component of fetal development too.

It is necessary for a mother to get enough protein from her diet during the second and third trimester of pregnancy as that is the period of rapid growth and development of the fetus.

Protein requirement

Not all mothers will need the same amount of protein for her baby’s growth and development. Protein requirements change from person to person it can range from as little as 40 grams to as much as 70 grams per day, depending on how much one weighs. Still, most experts recommend that a mother should eat at least 70 to 100 gm of proteins through her diet to fulfil the requirements and needs of the baby and self. If you don’t eat meat, you can meet your protein requirements through other sources, including dairy, beans, eggs, or soy products.

Best protein sources

To meet your protein requirements here are a few foods that you should include in your daily diet plan:

Beans and legumes

Lean Meat

Fish and shellfish

Eggs

Dairy products: Milk, cheese, tofu and yoghurt

While animal products contain complete proteins (all nine amino acid components) and plant sources generally don’t, eating a variety of foods throughout the course of the day will help ensure that you get all of the amino acids you need. On average, eating three to four servings of protein daily will help you get enough protein and ensure that you enjoy a healthy pregnancy.