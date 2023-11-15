Holistic Pregnancy Care: A Guide To Prenatal Wellness

Pregnancy is the most important emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual journey of any woman's life. It is an experience a woman remembers throughout her life. In simpler terms, it is a roller coaster ride in which all your hormones go for a toss. It undoubtedly requires special care and a wholesome approach. This journey involves making endless decisions and remembering no one way is right. As a healthcare provider, Dr Rachita Chawla Mukhi, MS OBG, DRM, Mukhi Hospital, Sonipat, strives to give our patients a pain-free, comfortable nine months.

When Discussing Holistic Care

One of the first things we mention is prenatal vitamins and minerals: Prenatal vitamins and minerals, such as folic acid, iron, calcium, vitamin D, and other micronutrients prescribed by your doctor, must be taken. These vitamins and minerals prepare your mind and body for the path ahead and help strengthen the baby's bones. A good, healthy, nutritious, and balanced diet is a must. It should include legumes, pulses, green leafy vegetables, and a protein-rich and fibre-rich diet. Antioxidants in any form should always be included. Second comes the hydration part: One's body should always be well-hydrated. Remember to drink 8-10 glasses of fluids. This not only aids in eliminating toxins from the body but also contributes to maintaining overall health and preventing diseases. The third crucial aspect to consider is the exercise: People often believe that we cannot or should not exercise. The fundamental principle is to engage in activities you're comfortable with. A simple walk is an excellent place to start. Kegel exercises, which are bladder and pelvic floor muscle exercises, are the way to go. Low-impact exercises help ease back pain, strengthen muscles, improve circulation, and prepare your body for birthing. Remember, lifting heavy objects or exhausting yourself is not recommended. TRENDING NOW The next significant point to be covered is getting adequate sleep: Ideally, sleeping 6-8 hours at night and 2 hours in the afternoon would be best. Fatigue is widespread in the first and third trimesters. Our bodies are going through a lot of hormonal changes. As pregnancy advances, short naps become common due to frequent bathroom visits. Invest in lost sleep by placing a pillow between your thighs and under your belly. Remember to invest your time in prenatal classes: Knowledge is power. Take time to read books, commentaries, garbh sanskar videos, and spiritual books. These enhance your viewpoint and help you develop a connection with the yet-to-be-born baby. Remember to take your vaccines: Including tetanus and influenza, as directed by your healthcare provider. Avoiding alcohol, smoking, and excess caffeine is essential. However, 100- 200 mg of caffeine may be permitted. The safety of all bleaching agents in makeup products and hair treatments is still poorly studied, so they should be avoided.

One Should Always Have A Birthing Plan

Select your doctor. Understand your body's demands and physiology. Get the help of your doctor in framing birthing options for you.

You can read up Vaginal delivery with or without epidural analgesia or elective or emergency caesarean section.

Lastly, Remain Happy

Prepare to receive your bundle of joy. Shop for clothes, a crib, a rocker, bottles, bibs, drapes and dry sheets, and diapers, which can later be switched to eco-friendly options. Enjoy these chores. Never miss your antenatal visits. Wishing all the readers a very happy pregnancy!