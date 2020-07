If you’re pregnant, try to keep your blood pressure under control. Researchers have warned that women who experience high blood pressure (BP) during pregnancy are at greater risk of developing heart disease and heart failure in later life. Also Read - Pregnancy stereotypes at workplace pushing women to work extra hard, risking their health

A new study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that women who experienced high BP during their first pregnancy had 45 per cent higher risk of developing coronary heart disease compared to women who did not have high blood pressure in pregnancy. Also Read - Beware: 9 hours or more undisturbed sleep during pregnancy may lead to late stillbirth

According to the study, around one to six per cent of all pregnant women in Western countries experience high blood pressure, which usually resolves after delivery. This condition is known as gestational hypertension or pregnancy-induced hypertension and it normally develops after the 20th week of pregnancy. For the finding, an international team of researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 studies involving a total of 3.6 million women, out of which 128,000 previously had gestational hypertension. Also Read - Avoid first trimester complications with our pregnancy tips

The researchers also found that women with one or more pregnancies affected by high BP were at 81 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease, 83 per cent higher risk of coronary heart disease and 77 per cent higher risk of heart failure.

However, they are not clear yet as to why gestational hypertension is associated with heart disease in later life. They believe that it may be because high blood pressure in pregnancy causes lasting damage, which may also contribute to cardiovascular disease. Earlier studies have linked recurrent miscarriages, preterm birth, foetal growth restriction and pre-eclampsia with a greater risk of heart disease

Causes of high BP during pregnancy

There are several factors that can increase the risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy. Being overweight or obese, and unhealthy lifestyle choices like not getting enough physical activity, smoking, drinking alcohol are major risk factors for high blood pressure during pregnancy. Other risk factors that could make high blood pressure more likely during pregnancy include:

first-time pregnancy

a family history of pregnancy-related hypertension

carrying more than one child

age (over 35)

assistive reproductive technology (such as in vitro fertilization, or IVF)

having diabetes or certain autoimmune diseases

Ways to prevent high BP during pregnancy

Obesity is one of the most common risk factors for high blood pressure during pregnancy, and it can be minimized through proper diet and exercise. It’s normal to gain some weight during pregnancy but excessive weight gain can lead to complications. So, it’s important to gain the right amount of weight.

Dietary guidelines for pregnant women vary from person to person, based on their height and weight. The average pregnant woman needs about 300 additional calories a day. For most pregnant women, the ideal amount of calories is:

1,800 calories per day in the 1st trimester

2,200 calories per day in the 2nd trimester

2,400 calories per day in the 3rd trimester

However, women carrying twins may need between 3,000 and 3,500 calories a day.

Pregnant women are also advised to avoid smoking and drinking alcohol as both habits can raise blood pressure and cause other complications during pregnancy.

The hormonal shifts as well as psychological and physical changes that come along with pregnancy can lead to stress, which can it harder to manage high blood pressure. So, don’t try to reduce your stress by practicing yoga or meditation.