If you're pregnant, getting enough exposure to natural environments is crucial for your baby's growth.

For a healthy pregnancy, it is important to eat healthy, stay physically active, get plenty of sleep and avoid smoking and drinking. Moreover, getting enough exposure to natural environments is also crucial for healthy fetal growth. A new study published in the journal Environment International has found greater exposure to green space during pregnancy with higher birth weight and lower risk of having a small-for-gestational-age baby.

The study has been conducted by a team of researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal). It included 11 birth cohorts from nine European countries including the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Spain, Lithuania, Norway, Italy and Greece.

Effects of green space on fetal growth

To evaluate the links between maternal exposure to green and blue spaces (rivers, the sea or lakes) during pregnancy and birth outcomes, the team looked at the health data of 69,683 newborns. About 6.6 per cent of the newborn were classified as small-for-gestational-age baby or SGA (less than or equal to the 10th lower percentile birth weight). For each newborn, their mother's residential exposure to natural environments were calculated.

The results of the study showed proximity to residential green space is associated with higher birth weight and lower odds of having a small-for-gestational-age baby, or SGA, as newborns whose birth weight is less than or equal to the 10th lower percentile are called. In contrast, greater distance to residential green space is associated with lower birth weight and higher odds of SGA. The results showed almost no associations for accessibility to green spaces and exposure and accessibility to blue spaces.

The results supported previous research that suggested association between exposure to residential green spaces during pregnancy and higher birth weight.

Mothers residing close to green space was associated with higher birth weight and lower odds of having a SGA, while those living farther to green space had lower birth weight and higher odds of SGA.

Health risk associated with low birth weight

Maria Torres, first author of the study, noted that the importance of a healthy fetal growth to reduce the risk of adverse health outcomes, both early and later in life.

According to her, babies with low birth weight or being SGA may be at increased risk of growth impairment, lower IQ and premature death in childhood, and they might develop obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes in adulthood.

Need policies to promote natural environments in cities

Citing the importance of maternal exposure to green space, the authors stressed the need for implementation of policies to promote natural environments in cities to support children's health from before birth and beyond.