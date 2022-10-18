Healthy Nutrition-Rich Foods For The Festive Cravings During Pregnancy

The pregnancy cravings take a whole turn during festivals. Here's how to take good care of yourself and the baby even while indulging in the festive pleasure.

The festival season is all around. Festivals affect pregnancy both favourably and unfavourably. During family gatherings, the care every pregnant woman get, and the showering of love from close ones and relatives all have a positive impact on the mental health of expectant mothers. At the same time, they also feel physical difficulties due to exertion, and household workloads which lead to unfavourable outcomes.

During the festive season, pregnant women may have an inclination to consume more unhealthy foods such as sugar, alcohol, fatty foods, flour-based foods,oily foods, etc. The pregnancy cravings take a whole turn during festivals. It is absolutely essential to carry out one's customary holiday preparations if you are expecting so that one can take good care of oneself even while indulging in the festive pleasure. The intake of plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and enough water while pregnant helps in the effectiveness of both physical and mental health. These are the fundamentals of healthy eating. But some nutrients in a pregnant woman's diet need special attention.

Dos and Don'ts

Unhealthy food

Expectant women should avoid eating too many sweets and fried foods. These food items although cater to the cravings can be slightly problematic to digestive health. If consumed, these food items must be in moderation and in very little quantities. Instead, indulge in fruits and dry fruits for the festive binging options

Controlled intake

One may be more susceptible to acidity, heartburn, and pregnancy diabetes as a result of the hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy. As a result, controlling intake is crucial. Try less acidic food, salads and herbs, etc. to avoid acidic reactions.

Quantity and quality of intake

Smaller portions should be consumed throughout pregnancy rather than a large meal. Consume festive foods in moderation because they tend to be either very sweet or fried. Making a healthy dietary choice is essential, and expecting mothers should choose foods that are good for pregnancy like moong dal, green gram ,walnuts, almonds, raisins, figs, and khajur-based sweets made with jaggery rather than sugar. If one loves to cook, now is a good time to make the snacks one wants and indulge in as much cooking as one wants.

Hygienic Consumption

It is best to refrain from eating outside food or treats. Making sure that the food is clean is important if one avoids having street food. Due to the immune system's slight deterioration during pregnancy, infections are a little easier to contract. It is preferable to eat homemade sweets rather than food from a restaurant.

Increased caffeine intake

Caffeine intake should be controlled. Increased caffeine has negative effects. Therefore, consuming healthy beverages like buttermilk, lassi, lime water, fruit juice, and milkshakes while spending time with family will result in better health outcomes.

The importance of nutrition during pregnancy cannot be overstated. Numerous essential nutrients are now more important than they were prior to pregnancy. Giving your baby what he or she needs to develop will be easier if one makes healthy food choices every day. Additionally, it will ensure that both the mother and the baby put on the appropriate amount of weight. Every expectant mother makes every effort to include only the healthiest food items in the diet and make sure the appropriate calorie intake when it comes to pregnancy diet. When it comes to pregnancy-friendly foods, fruits are at the top of the list because they are organic and fibre rich and also protien rich diet extremely beneficial to the body and baby growth.

The article is contributed by Dr. Rajsri J Shankar, Consultant Obstetrician, and Gynecologist, MBBS, MRCOG, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Karapakkam, Chennai.