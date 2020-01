You may be used to fitting in a lot of activities into your day. But if you are pregnant you must consider cutting back on your activities. © Shutterstock

If you are pregnant, you may have noticed that you are more tired than usual. This is normal. Pregnancy can be tiring, and it can leave you with a feeling of exhaustion. This fatigue usually makes an appearance at the first trimester. It goes away during the second trimester only to make a comeback during the third trimester. When you get pregnant, your hormones go through a lot of upheavals. It also causes changes in your blood sugar levels and blood pressure. You produce more of the progesterone hormone. This makes you more sleepy. But you can overcome pregnancy fatigue by taking certain measures. Let us see what they are.

Try to work around your tiredness

The best way to do this would be to keep track of when you feel most tired. This will help you to keep your workload to your active periods. This way, your work will not suffer. You can also request-flexi-work hours from office. This will ensure that your productivity does not go down and you can keep working for as long as you like.

Frequent naps will help

Take power naps to rejuvenate yourself. It will give you the energy boost you need to carry on with your duties. You don’t have to feel guilty about taking naps in the middle of the day to get rid of your pregnancy fatigue. You deserve it.

Slow down

You may be used to fitting in a lot of activities into your day. But if you are pregnant you must consider cutting back on your activities. Believe us, nobody is going to complain. The best way to do this is to delegate. This is only a temporary solution. Once you deliver, you may be back to your usual activities.

Socialise less

It is okay for you to drop off the social radar when you are pregnant. Your friends will understand and sympathise. This will also give you more time for yourself. And you will feel less tired. Socialising can be tiring especially when you are pregnant.

Take some pre-natal yoga classes

A little bit of exercise will go a long way in helping you fight pregnancy fatigue. Pre-natal yoga is a good choice. It will relax your body and calm your mind.