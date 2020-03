Pregnant women may be at higher risk of flu complications owing to changes in their immune system.

Many coronavirus patients experience ordinary flu symptoms such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath, aching muscles and fatigue. But some flu symptoms, like sore throat, runny nose, may not occur in coronavirus patients. Flu may also cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea but these symptoms are rare in coronavirus patients.

While there are cases of coronavirus infection on newborns, doctors just don’t know if the infection happened during or before birth. There is a vaccine to protect against seasonal flu, but not for COVID-19. With researchers across the globe trying hard to find a cure for the deadly disease, COVID-19 vaccine may not be far away. If it happens, will it be safe for pregnant women? We don’t yet, but here’s what experts say about getting flu vaccine during pregnancy.

Flu vaccine during pregnancy linked to miscarriage

A 2017 study found an association between a pregnant woman getting the flu vaccine and having a miscarriage. The study didn’t confirm that flu shots cause miscarriage. But it observed that miscarriage was slightly more common in pregnant women within 28 days of getting the flu shot. The research stressed the need for more research to draw conclusions beyond that.

Some studies also suggest that having the flu in the initial weeks of pregnancy might increase risk of certain birth defects.

Still experts recommend that pregnant women get a flu shot. This is because the risk of severe complications from the flu is higher compared to risk of the flu vaccine.

Why pregnant women should get a flu shot?

If you get the flu vaccine during pregnancy, you will pass antibodies to your unborn baby. This will help protect him or her from the flu in the first few months of life. Newborns are more likely to get seriously ill or even die if they get the flu.

Pregnant women may be at higher risk of flu complications owing to changes in their immune system. If you get the flu during pregnancy, you are more likely to have complications, such as preterm labor and preterm birth. Being pregnant also increases your risk of dying from the flu.

Therefore, current guidelines strongly recommended flu vaccine during pregnancy. You can get the shot at any time during your pregnancy- the guideline says.