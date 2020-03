Are you expecting a baby? Congratulation! Pregnancy can bring both positive and negative feelings. You may feel anxious, happy, excited, at the same time scared too. It’s normal. Eating a healthy balanced diet accompanied by regular exercise is the key to maintaining physical and mental health during pregnancy. Not only are these effective in controlling your weight but can also improve your sleep quality and boost your mood.

Pregnant women who exercise are also less likely to experience back pain and return to their pre-pregnancy shape faster post-delivery. But what exercise you should do? Here are some simple and safe workouts that you can do in each trimester. However, talk to your doctor before starting this or any exercise program.

Plie

This will help strengthen your quadriceps, hamstrings and butt, and improve your balance.

How to do it: Taking support of a sturdy chair, stand with your feet parallel and hip-distance apart. Keep your toes and knees at 45 degrees. Pull your belly button up and in. Then bend your knees, lowering your torso as low as possible. Make sure to keep your back straight. Straighten your legs to come to the starting position. Repeat for reps.

Side-lying inner and outer thigh

This exercise will help strengthen your core and inner thighs. To do it, lie on your right side, head supported by your forearm. Bend your right leg at a 45-degree angle and rest it on top of a pillow for support. Placing your opposite arm on the floor for stability, lift left leg as high as possible. Repeat for reps. Switch sides and repeat for reps.

Plank

Plant works on your whole body. Specially it targets you core, arms and back. Lie on the ground with your hands and knees. Now straighten your legs behind you. Then lift your knees and until your body forms a straight line. Make sure you don’t arch your back or let your belly sag. Hold this position for 1 to 2 breaths, working up to 5 breaths.

Curl and lift

This exercise is for strengthening your biceps and shoulders. Sit straight on the edge of a sturdy chair. Hold a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand. Keep your elbows bent and lift the weights to shoulder height. Lower your arms to your sides and return to the starting position. Repeat for reps.