FAQS About High-Risk Pregnancy

If you have a high-risk pregnancy, you will be needed thorough monitoring and care during the entire pregnancy journey.

There will be many questions and doubts in your mind if you have a high-risk pregnancy. You will fear the baby's health. Here, Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar clear all your misconceptions related to high-risk pregnancy.

Dr Thamke says, "If you have a high-risk pregnancy, medically it means - you or your baby might be at a greater risk of having health problems before, during, or after delivery. Hence, you will be needed thorough monitoring and care during the entire pregnancy journey to pick up the problems at earliest and react to give best possible pregnancy outcome. Thus, it is essential to know about the risk factors behind the high-risk pregnancy, and what you can do to take care of yourself and the little one."

In an exclusive chat with The HealthSite, she answers some of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) about high-risk pregnancy. Excerpts:

Q. What are the factors behind high-risk pregnancy?

Pregnancy risks are higher for mothers above 30. Medical conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, epilepsy, thyroid disease, heart or blood disorders, infections, smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, and using illegal drugs - all these can increase pregnancy risks. Moreover, pregnancy complications such as abnormal placenta position, foetal growth, having multiple pregnancies, a history of pregnancy-related hypertension disorders, such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes can also result in complications during pregnancy making it difficult for you to deliver a healthy baby.

Q. What can be done for having a healthy pregnancy?

If you're planning to become pregnant then consult the doctor to know about your health. Your expert will advise you to take prenatal vitamins with folic acid and reach a healthy weight before you become pregnant. If you have a medical condition, your treatment might be started immediately, and you will be prepared for a healthy pregnancy. You will be advised to eat a well-balanced diet consisting of all the vital nutrients. Junk, oily, spicy, and canned food will be a strict no-no for you. You will be encouraged to exercise daily. But you will have to do so under the guidance of an expert. You will have to stay hydrated and drink enough water. Prenatal visits can help the expert to examine your health and your baby's health. Also, avoid smoking, alcohol, and drugs that can wreak havoc on the health.

Q. Are there any worrisome signs that one needs to report to an expert on an immediate basis?

You will have to consult the doctor if there is vaginal bleeding, unusual vaginal discharge, constant headache, pain or cramping in the lower abdomen, reduced foetal activity, fever, dizziness, vomiting, painful urination, and swelling in the face, hands, or fingers. Do not neglect these symptoms at all.

