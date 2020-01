One of the potential causes of preterm birth and low birth weight is hypothyroidism. The condition occurs when your thyroid gets under active i.e., your thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone. During the first few months of pregnancy, the foetus relies on the mother for thyroid hormones. These hormones play an essential part in the development of your baby’s brain. Deprivation of the maternal thyroid hormone due to hypothyroidism can have irreversible effects on the foetus. In India, hypothyroidism is quite prevalent in pregnant women. The occurrence of this endocrinological disorder among pregnant women in our country is between four and six per cent on an average. The condition affects only two to three percent of pregnant women in western countries.

IMPACT OF HYPOTHYROIDISM

Many studies have found that babies born of mothers suffering from hypothyroidism during pregnancy have lower IQ and impaired psycho-motor (mental and motor) development. However, the good news is, if properly controlled, women with hypothyroidism can even have healthy, unaffected babies.

Before birth, a baby is entirely dependent on the mother for thyroid hormone until the baby’s own thyroid gland can start to function. This usually does not occur until about 12 weeks of gestation (the end of the first trimester of pregnancy). Thus, hypothyroidism of the mother may play a role early on, before many women realize they are pregnant.

In fact, the babies of mothers who were suffering from hypothyroidism in the first part of pregnancy, then adequately treated, exhibited slower motor development than the babies of normal mothers. However, during the later part of pregnancy, severe, untreated hypothyroidism in the mother can also have adverse effects on the baby, as pointed out by the research described above. These children are more likely to have intellectual impairment.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

It is best to consult your physician while planning pregnancy to ensure your thyroid status. If you are suffering from hypothyroidism, then make sure that the treatment

is optimised before you conceive and the levels of this hormone are monitored throughout your pregnancy. However, if this does not happen and you find out you are pregnant, you should contact your physician immediately to arrange for increased testing of your thyroid functions and a potential change in your medication.

Untreated or poorly controlled hypothyroidism can also lead to miscarriage, premature birth, Pre-eclampsia, stillbirth. So, it is vital for pregnant women with hypothyroidism to take the recommended thyroid medication consistently.