Congratulations! You will be a mother soon. The first two months of pregnancy is a very special time your developing infant. The first trimester of pregnancy (0-12 weeks) can be exciting but scary at the same time. You may be facing some big changes, both physical and emotional. During this period, you may experience early symptoms of pregnancy such as morning sickness, mood swings and tender breasts. As the pregnancy progresses, you are likely to have heartburn, constipation, metallic taste, food aversions and headaches.

Your baby is growing rapidly

Meanwhile, inside your uterus your baby is developing rapidly. During the first trimester, the heart, brain, spinal cord, muscle and bones begin to develop. Arms and legs begin to appear in the first few weeks, and by the end of eight weeks, fingers and toes start to form. Your baby’s sex organs will be formed by the end of the first trimester.

How to care for yourself and the baby in the first trimester

A healthy first trimester is crucial for the normal development of the baby. As a mother, you should be aware of what to do and what to avoid while pregnant in order to take care of yourself and your developing baby.

Wear a comfortable and supportive bra

The size of your breasts will be increasing. Wearing a right bra may help reduce breast tenderness. You may need to buy a new one.

You should not get ill

Wash your hands with soap and warm water before preparing food and meals, and after coming in from outside. Doing so may help avoid getting colds and flus.

What to eat and what to avoid

If you are suffering from heartburn, avoid eating chocolate, citrus fruits and juices, tomatoes, mustard, mint products, and spicy, fried and fatty foods. These foods can trigger heartburn. Eat high fibre foods and drink plenty of water to avoid constipation.

Take proper rest

During the first trimester, your body is working overtime developing the foetus and so you will most likely feel exhausted. Get more sleep more and avoid participating in stressful activities.