Pregnancy is an important phase of a woman’s life. Your body goes through a multitude of changes which is why it is crucial to take extra care of your health. From your sleep patterns to diet to hormonal fluctuation you need to look out for everything. Pregnant women are often advised to practice yoga to keep overall health in check. While prenatal yoga is good for expecting mothers you should know the dos and don’ts of practising yoga. Benefits Of Prenatal Yoga Pregnant women may experience swelling but yoga can help decrease that by improving blood circulation. It will also