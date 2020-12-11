Prenatal yoga is good for pregnant mothers to keep their overall health in check. But they should keep some dos and don’ts before incorporating it in their daily regime.

Pregnancy is an important phase of a woman's life. Your body goes through a multitude of changes, which is why it is crucial to take extra care of your health. From your sleep patterns to diet to hormonal fluctuation, you need to look out for everything. Pregnant women are often advised to practice yoga to keep overall health in check. While prenatal yoga is good for expecting mothers, you should know the dos and don'ts of practising yoga.

Benefits Of Prenatal Yoga

Pregnant women may experience swelling, but yoga can help decrease that by improving blood circulation. It will also help you stay connected with your body by helping you feel more balanced. It will also calm you during the ebb and flow of your hormones. Prenatal yoga may even strengthen your body and prepare you for giving birth.

Dos Of Prenatal Yoga

Ask A Professional

Pregnancy is a crucial time, which is why you must seek professional advice before incorporating yoga or any exercise in your daily regime. They will explain the benefits as well as the risks in detail.

Don’t Do Anything That Makes You Feel Uncomfortable

This is the time to relax and calm yourself, so do not overstress yourself or do any poses that make you uncomfortable. Avoid doing difficult poses, especially if it does not feel right.

Modifications Are Important

Every individual is different, and so is every pregnancy. Get modifications done according to your needs and what makes you feel comfortable. Don’t overdo it.

Mind Your Posture

Posture is an important thing when it comes to yoga. Pregnant women should start by positioning their feet wider than hip-distance to make some room for the protruded belly. It will also make you feel more balanced.

Deep Breathing

We all know, breathing is extremely important while exercising or performing yoga. Make deep breathing a prominent part of your regime to relieve tension and alleviate stress. It will also help you manage the delivery pain better.

Don’ts Of Prenatal Yoga

Do Not Practice Yoga On An Empty Stomach

During pregnancy, doing yoga on an empty stomach can make you feel dizzy. Women prone to morning sickness tend to feel more nauseous while doing yoga. Have a snack before the session to keep these problems at bay.

Avoid Hot Yoga

According to a study conducted by The College of Family Physicians of Canada, excessive heat can increase the risk of neural tube defect and fetus malformation. Experts advise avoiding hot or Bikram yoga during pregnancy.

Avoid High Impact Exercises

Try not to do any high-impact exercises that involve a lot of moving or jumping. Stick to low-impact exercises during pregnancy.

Don’t Lie On Your Back

Pregnant women should avoid lying flat on their back, especially during the second and the third trimester. Lying on your back can put pressure on the uterus, back, intestines and vena cava (the vein that carries blood back to the heart from your lower body). It can cause backaches, digestive issues, hypotension, dizziness, and interfere with circulation. So, avoid poses that require you to lie on your back.

Stay Hydrated And Calm

Pay close attention to your heart rate and breath while practising yoga. Overexerting and dehydration can make it even more difficult. It can make you feel tired and lead to giddiness. Keep a water bottle to avoid complications.

Note: Make sure you consult a professional before you start practising yoga.