Smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol during pregnancy is bad for both mom and the baby. You already know this. But you may be regularly using some products that can be just as toxic to your developing baby as cigarettes or booze. Nail polish, air freshener, and plastic water bottles make into the list of such toxic household products.

The chemicals in these everyday products can get into your blood stream and then pass through the placenta to the developing foetus. Exposure to toxins during critical stages of foetal development can cause permanent and irreversible brain and organ damage. It can happen at the time of birth as well later in life. Here are 5 common household toxins to avoid during pregnancy.

Wall paint

Wall paints may have traces of lead, which can increase the risk of birth defects or premature birth. Exposure to lead can cause permanent brain damage, nervous system disorders, behaviour and learning difficulties, and hyperactivity. It can also slow down your child’s growth, both in utero and after birth.

Mosquito repellents

They contain DEET (a very small amount) and other chemicals, which can percolate through the skin. It is better to avoid using mosquito repellents during the initial few months when the baby is developing.

Mothballs

Mothballs contain 98% naphthalene, which is a toxic chemical. Exposure to this chemical can cause side effects such as nausea, dizziness and lead to severe health complications in the foetus.

Plastics

Plastic products are a bane for the planet. The chemicals present in plastics can be very harmful for pregnant women and their babies. Plastic contain traces of dangerous chemicals like phthalates, which can be easily absorbed through the skin. These chemicals can lead to severe foetal complications and affect their reproductive growth.

Nail polish

Formaldehyde is an environmental pollutant that is used as a preservative in cosmetics, shampoo, and nail polish. Formaldehyde can have negative affect on the immune system. Lab studies found that animals exposed to low doses of formaldehyde during pregnancy resulted in low birth weight offspring. The lungs of the offspring also had limited ability to fight off inflammation.