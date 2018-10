There can be genetic and lifestyle causes for miscarriages. © Shutterstock

Any unwanted spontaneous pregnancy loss prior to the 20th week of pregnancy is considered a miscarriage. Miscarriages affect nearly 15% of all pregnancies. Here Dr.Bandita Sinha, Consultant gynaecologist & Fertility Specialist tells us the common causes of miscarriages and what one can do to prevent one.

Common causes of Miscarriages

Genetic (Chromosomal): Almost 60% of all miscarriages are due to genetic abnormalities of the developing fetus. The risk is higher with advanced maternal age. Uterine Abnormalities: Fibroid tumours, congenital uterine abnormalities e.g septa could also be a reason. These problems can be diagnosed with USG and HSG and treated by surgery before planning a pregnancy to reduce risks of miscarriage. Medical Conditions: Diabetes mellitus, is one of the major causes of miscarriage among young woman. Apart from this, thrombophilia, thyroid disease, hormonal imbalances and high homocysteine level could also be a cause. Immunological cause: Some women might suffer from a condition called anti phospholipids antibody syndrome where the body’s immune system might start attacking the fetus and lead to a miscarriage.

Except for the genetic causes, other causes can be treated and future pregnancy can be planned accordingly. A healthy lifestyle before and during pregnancy is very important.

Following tips can help to prevent miscarriages –