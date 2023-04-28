Bacterial Vaginosis During Pregnancy Can Lead To Premature Delivery: What Can You Do?

If left untreated, BV could also lead to sexually transmitted infections.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can make pregnant more likely to get Bacterial vaginosis (BV). The vaginal infection can lead to complication like premature delivery, if left untreated.

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) occurs when the normal balance of bacteria in your vagina is disrupted, and "bad" bacteria overpower the "good" bacteria. It is a common vaginal infection estimated to affect about 35 per cent of women, mostly those age between 15-44 years. Women with BV are at increased risk of getting sexually transmitted diseases (STD) including chlamydia and gonorrhea. Having bacterial vaginosis while pregnant can lead to premature delivery or delivering the baby too early. Luckily, it is treatable with antibiotics, and treatment can help reduce the risk of these serious health risks. Sometimes, it goes away without treatment.

Symptoms ofBacterial Vaginosis to look out for

Not all women with Bacterial Vaginosis experience symptoms. When symptoms appear, it may include:

Off-white or gray vaginal discharge

A "fishy" odor vaginal discharge, especially after sexual intercourse

Vaginal itching or irritation

Pain in the vagina

Burning when peeing

Symptoms of Bacterial Vaginosis are similar to other vaginal infections. t's important to visit a doctor to rule out other vaginal infection.

Risk factors of bacterial vaginosis

Factors that can cause imbalance of vaginal bacteria and increase that risk of getting bacterial vaginosis include:

Douching

Not using condoms or unprotected sexual intercourse

Having new or multiple sex partners

Pregnancy

Taking antibiotics

While sexual activity increases your risk of getting bacterial vaginosis, the infection is not sexually transmitted, and doesn't spread from person to person. However, it can transmitted between female sexual partners.

Sexual activity may change the bacterial environment in your vagina and make bacterial overgrowth more likely. This is probably the reason why the condition is most common in women who are sexually active. However, how sexual activity is associated with BV is not known exactly.

Complications of bacterial vaginosis

If left untreated, BV could lead to sexually transmitted infections, pelvic inflammatory disease (an infection of the reproductive organs which can cause difficulties conceiving, if left untreated), and complications during pregnancy.

Bacterial vaginosis during pregnancy

Pregnancy causes hormonal changes that makes pregnant more likely to get BV.

If you get BV during pregnancy, get it treated as it can cause premature birth, or your baby may be born at a low birth weight (weighing less than 5.5 pounds at birth). Typically, metronidazole or clindamycin are prescribed for treatment of BV. These medications come in different forms: pills (taken orally) or a gel or cream (which is inserted into the vagina).

Usually, the infection goes away completely with one round of antibiotics (taken for up to 7 days). Some people may need another round of treatment.

It's important to complete the antibiotic course prescribed by the healthcare provider, even if the symptoms go away, as stopping it early increases your risk of getting the infection again. Avoid self-treatment and be careful not to use medications meant for yeast infections, it can make BV worse. BV needs to be treated with the help of a healthcare provider.

