Are you a new mom? Well, while you’re basking in the joy of holding your little bundle of joy in your arms, there are countless reasons for stress in this critical phase of life. One of the factors that tops the list of a new mom’s concerns is feeding the baby right. You may not be able to meet your newborn’s nutritional requirements if your breast milk supply is low. This is a problem that many nursing moms face. There could be various culprits behind this condition: Allergy and cold medication, low thyroid levels, environmental toxins, and much more. However, the good news is certain herbs can help you deal with this problem. Here is a low-down on some of them. But do not include them in your diet before consulting your doctor or lactation expert. Some of these natural remedies come with their own set of side effects.

Fenugreek

This is the most commonly used herb by nursing moms to shoot up their breast milk supply. Generally, fenugreek is used in lactation teas. This herb will lend a distinctive taste to the tea with its maple syrup aroma. However, you should use this herb in moderation, or else, it may cause you to sweat and even impact your breast milk negatively. If it is overused, fenugreek can make your breast milk and urine to smell like maple syrup.

Fennel

This sweet herb comes with the flavour of licorice and a long history of medicinal and culinary usage. Traditionally, ayurveda experts use fennel to treat digestive and menstrual issues. It is also known to amp up breast milk supply.

Garlic

This common kitchen companion is an ingredient used for a wide ranging variety of dishes across various cuisines. However, adding a zing to your favourite recipes isn’t the only function of garlic. It is known to have a host of health benefits, boosting breast milk production being one among them. However, your breast milk may smell of garlic if you have include this herb in your meals and your child may dislike the flavour.

Ginger

The medicinal and therapeutic properties of ginger are unquestioned. It has long been used to treat gut issues. Some studies suggest that it increases the breast milk supply of nursing moms. However, it is wise to use garlic in moderation.