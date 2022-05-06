Are New Moms Doing OK? Symptoms Of Mental Health Issues Post Pregnancy

Most new mothers may experience baby blues after giving birth, but some may experience a severe depression known as postpartum depression.

Becoming parents is a challenging task for both mothers and fathers. From learning how to change a diaper to reading about breastfeeding, there are just so many new things to learn. This period is especially more difficult for new mothers because it takes a toll on their physical and emotional well-being. After carrying the baby for nine months, the arrival of the new-born can make them feel overwhelmed which is why new moms are constantly looking for love and support after childbirth from their spouse, loved ones, friends, and family. It is so important to have a circle of support to wade through the initial months of post pregnancy that can be the toughest.

What are mental health issues a new mother may experience post pregnancy?

Although most new mothers experience baby blues after giving birth, some may even experience a severe depression known as postpartum depression that can possibly cause a lot of complications in the future.

Postpartum depression is a serious mental illness that negatively affects new mothers' behaviour and physical health. The feeling of emptiness, sadness, and depression takes over the mother's life and starts interfering with their day-to-day activities. It also makes them question their love for the baby, making them feel guilty for being a bad mother. Although it is a common problem and most mothers suffer from the disease, it is an aspect of pregnancy that is often ignored.

Postpartum psychosis is another rare medical condition that occurs postpartum. In this mental disorder, a new mother loses touch with reality. They experience confusion and disorientation, obsessive thoughts about the baby, hallucinations, delusions, sleep disturbances, paranoia, and attempts to harm herself or the baby.

Symptoms of mental health issues post-pregnancy

It is essential to know the difference between postpartum depression and baby blues because if postpartum depression is left untreated, it can be harmful to both the mother and the baby. The symptoms of postpartum depression are more intense and long-lasting than baby blues.

Some signs and symptoms of postpartum depression include difficulty bonding with the baby, crying, loss of appetite, insomnia, fatigue, irritability, reduced interest in activities, hopelessness, feeling of guilt, anxiety and panic attacks, thoughts of committing suicide, and hurting the baby.

Treatments of mental health issues post-pregnancy

Therapy: Talking to a mental health practitioner, therapist, psychologist, or social worker during therapy can help mothers overcome their challenges and change the way mental illness makes them feel.

Medicine: There are various medicines for mental health issues, such as antidepressants and brexanolone. They help relieve symptoms without affecting breastfeeding. Since there are risks of side effects of the medicines, these drugs are only available at a clinic with the doctor's prescription.

Electroconvulsive therapy: ECT is used in severe cases to treat postpartum depression.

When should new moms visit a doctor?

If mental disorders in new mothers are left untreated, they may also affect the new-born. Therefore, if you feel depressed after giving birth and find it difficult to bond with your baby, it is important to schedule an appointment with your doctor immediately. Although it may be embarrassing to admit, remember that you're not alone, and most women go through this period. Talking with your doctor or taking medicine can help you overcome the challenging phase. Moreover, you should also express your feelings and concerns with your partner, loved ones, and family so that they can help you get better.

The article is contributed by Dr Madhushree Vijayakumar, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore.

