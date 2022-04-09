What causes anemia during pregnancy?

Anemia During Pregnancy: What Expectant Mothers Should Know

Pregnant women should get regular blood tests to screen for anemia.

Severe anemia can put the women at a higher risk for premature birth, postpartum depression, and low-birth-weight babies.

National Motherhood Day is observed every year on April 11th in the country and aims to create awareness regarding medical facilities for expectant mothers. A key focus of this day is to reduce the cases of anemia amongst women, especially expectant mothers as anemia is one of the causes for maternal mortality in the country.

What is anemia?

Anemia refers to a health condition when your body lacks red blood cells, making it harder for blood to carry oxygen. This further affects the working of cells in the nerves and muscles. Anemia can either be mild or severe. Mild anemia is typically common during pregnancy because of increased blood volume and increased requirement. However, severe anemia can put the women at a higher risk for premature birth, postpartum depression, and low-birth-weight babies. Furthermore, it also puts the baby at a greater risk of anemia and infant death post-birth.

Most common types of anemia that develop during pregnancy are

Iron-deficiency anemia: It occurs when the body has an iron deficiency in producing sufficient amounts of hemoglobin.

Folate-deficiency anemia: It usually happens because women don't get enough folate from their diet and have to take folic acid supplements.

Vitamin B12 deficiency: It is needed to form healthy red blood cells, but when a pregnant woman doesn't get enough vitamin B12 from their diet, the body can't produce enough healthy red blood cells.

What are the signs and symptoms of anemia during pregnancy?

Many signs of anemia during pregnancy are similar to those of a normal pregnancy. Therefore, it is recommended for pregnant women to get regular blood tests to screen for anemia. Some of the most common symptoms of anemia during pregnancy are:

Pale skin, lips and nails

Brittle nails

Fatigue

Weakness

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Accelerated heartbeat

Lack of concentration

Loss of appetite

If you experience any of the symptoms, talk to your health care provider immediately.

What causes anemia during pregnancy?

A body changes significantly during pregnancy, and it requires an increased amount of blood, iron supply, and vitamins to produce more hemoglobin. Hemoglobin refers to a protein in the red blood cells that transfers oxygen to your tissues. Most pregnant women do not get a sufficient amount of iron that is ideal for making more hemoglobin to supply oxygen to the baby in the second and third trimesters. When people do not get enough iron, they can become anemic.

What are the risk factors for anemia?

Women are at a greater risk of experiencing anemia if they have two consecutive pregnancies close together. Women who are pregnant with twins or triplets should also be more careful. Some more risk factors of anemia include vomiting frequently due to morning sickness, iron deficiency, and having a heavy menstrual flow pre-pregnancy.

How to treat and prevent anemia during pregnancy?

The best way to treat anemia during pregnancy is by treating the cause of the disease, that is, iron deficiency, folate deficiency, and vitamin B12 deficiency. When you start to experience symptoms of anemia during pregnancy, it is essential to consult a gynecologist. The gynecologist will get some blood tests to check your hemoglobin and hematocrit levels. Depending on the diagnosis, doctors recommend taking iron supplements, folic acid supplements, and vitamin B12 supplements, along with the essential prenatal vitamins.

It is also recommended to have a healthy lifestyle and eating a nutritious diet rich in iron, vitamin B12, and folic acid. Proper nutrition is the best way to prevent anemia during pregnancy. Foods high in iron content include dark green leafy vegetables, red meat, fortified cereals, eggs, and peanuts. These foods can ensure that you maintain the supply of iron your body needs to function properly. It is also healthy to include meat, eggs, and dairy products in your diet.

In case you take a prenatal vitamin and consume a diet containing iron, but your condition is not improving. In that case, your health care provider might recommend testing to determine other possible causes and offer you the medical support to treat the cause of anemia.

The article is contributed by Dr Thejaswini J, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Electronic City, Bangalore.