Pregnancy is an exciting time in a women's life. But sometimes, certain complications can take a little bit of the fun out of it. One such problem is swelling and puffiness. This is a common pregnancy complication and it usually happens because of the sudden increase in the weight of the baby in the womb. Hormonal changes due to pregnancy may also be to blame here. This is known as oedema in medical terms. This swelling can happen in the hands, feet and even face of expecting moms.

Causes of swelling during pregnancy

The cause for this is that your body fluids increase to nurture you and your baby. This accumulate in your tissues because of an increase in blood flow. The pressure of your growing uterus on the pelvic veins and your vena cava also contributes to this condition. Though the swelling is more noticeable on your ankles and feet, it can also be visible on your hands and face. Swelling will be more if you have experienced quick weight gain during the initial days of your pregnancy.

You may experience it in the first trimester itself, but the condition becomes more pronounced during the second trimester and you may experience swollen ankles and feet during this time. The growing baby pushes against the internal organs of the mother, putting extra stress on the veins. This causes swelling and puffiness in pregnant women. This is usually not a cause of concern. But if the swelling in both your legs are not the same, you may want to consult your doctor. It may be an indication of deep vein thrombosis.

A few tips for you

Though swelling and puffiness are common problems during pregnancy, you can deal with it easily by taking a few precautions. Here are a few tips that you can follow to get relief.