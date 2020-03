Eat just enough to satisfy your hunger. Otherwise, it will lead to extra weight gain which is not good for either the baby or you. @Shutterstock

If you are pregnant for the first time, you are, no doubt, filled with excitement, fear and also wonder. I know. You will go through a whole lot of conflicting emotions. Many times, you will turn to friends and elders for advice. And, there will be many people ever ready to give you unsolicited tips and advice on how to do things, what to eat, and so on. But you need to know how to sift through this mountain of knowledge that well wishers insist on drowning you in. So, how do you do it? What advice do you listen to and what do you discard? Here, we offer some pregnancy tips that will make your life easy.

Start doing Kegel exercises

You need to start doing Kegels if you are planning a normal delivery. It will make your muscles strong and ensure a safe and smooth delivery. The mistake many women do in their first pregnancy is that they put this off thinking that it is not so important. Sometimes, they never get around to doing Kegels. But this is not the right thing to do. If you are pregnant for the first time, take some time out and start Kegels immediately. It will make your pelvic floor muscles strong.

Stop depending on the Internet

You need to listen to this pregnancy tip. Don’t log into Google the minute you get any symptom. You will, in all probability, get half-truths and misplaced information. Everything on Google is not necessarily 100 per cent factual or valid. If you have any symptoms or any queries, just call or visit your doctor. The Internet is not a substitute doctor. And, definitely not during this time in your life.

Don’t get paranoid

A microwave in the house or a smartphone on the table will not harm your unborn child. That does not mean that you do not take precautions against hazardous objects and chemicals. You need to stay safe in a sensible and intelligent manner. Being paranoid will help neither you nor your baby.

Take care of your diet

Follow this pregnancy tip. Many people will probably tell you to eat extra because now you have to eat for two. This is rubbish. Eat just enough to satisfy your hunger. Otherwise, it will lead to extra weight gain which is not good for either the baby or you.