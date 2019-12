Boom! Your ovule and your partner’s spermatozoon have finally gotten together and fertilized. Now, you have a full-fledged embryo growing inside your womb. Does it feel a bit different? Probably not. In fact, most women initially don’t even realize that they are carrying a baby. They are unaware of the early signs of pregnancy. However, significant changes start happening in your body from the time of conception.

When the egg implants some women experience a little bit of spotting. Medically, this is known as implantation bleeding in the medical fraternity. This is the time when the egg burrows into the uterine lining leading to slight leaking. This is perfectly normal. So, don’t hit the panic button. During the initial weeks, your body also releases a protein called Early Pregnancy Factor (EPF). This is an immunosuppressant which is among the first signs of pregnancy that prevents your body from recognising the baby as a harmful foreign particle.

Your baby’s Development

After they fertilize, the new cell begins to divide while moving towards the uterus, arriving after 4 to 5 days. After the first five days, your embryo is the stage of development called blastocyst. Once it reaches your uterus, it begins the implantation process.

Once the blastocyst has implanted in the womb, your body starts to produce human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). This hormone tells your ovaries to stop releasing eggs and triggers increased production of estrogen and progesterone, which keep your uterus from shedding its lining and starts to grow the placenta.

HCG is the hormone that turns a pregnancy test positive. By the end of this week, you should be able to take one and get a positive result! If your test is still negative, don’t worry, just try again in 2-3 days.

What’s going on inside your body?

Most women don’t realize they are pregnant right away. However, some people have a hunch or even know immediately. While your body may not look any different, there are some symptoms of pregnancy that can begin in the third week. Some have sore or tender breasts, cramping and or spotting, fatigue, moodiness and mood swings and increased urination. Digestive problems may occur such as gas, feeling of heaviness, constipation and nausea. The beginning of the hormonal changes may make you feel depressed or frustrated. These changes are all perfectly normal and brought about the changes happening inside your body.

How different will you look?

Most people don’t notice anything different during these early stages of conception. Some women can notice slightly augmentation of their breasts or the slight darkening of the areolas, the skin around the nipples. Also, the veins might become visible on the breasts.

While the physical changes to your body tend to be slight during pregnancy week three, the abrupt hormonal changes can cause psychological shifts. You may find that you are moody, tired, depressed, frustrated or have sleeping problems. These changes are nothing to worry about and will calm down later in the pregnancy.

The text is sourced from zliving.com