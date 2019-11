Pregnancy is typically of 40 weeks, around nine months, if we count it from the last day of the last period before pregnancy. During these nine months, an egg gets fertilised to become and embryo which grows into a foetus. It achieves various developmental milestones during these nine months. These developments are specific to each trimester—which is of three months. However, a fully developed baby can be born in as less as 36 weeks and as late as 42 weeks. A pregnant woman as well as the foetus goes through different body changes and experiences during each trimester. If you are expecting a baby or not, this surely going to be an interesting read for you.

First Trimester of Pregnancy

This is the first three months of pregnancy; it means first trimester lasts for 12 weeks. This is the most crucial time for the to-be-mother and her baby. Most of miscarriages, abortions and complications, happen in this trimester, thus, one needs to be extra careful.

In this trimester, the fertilised egg, called zygote, gets planted in uterus and it becomes an embryo when the cells begin to grow. Major organs start to develop in this trimester. By the end of this trimester, the embryo becomes three inches long. It starts to make a fist, have heart beat by 8th week, and its eyelids remain closed to protect the eyes. External genitalia also form by this time.

As far as pregnant woman is concerned, she suffers morning sickness which is nausea and vomiting. Unlike the name, some may suffer it all through the day or at night. If you are pregnant, you are going through many hormonal changes during this time, so it’s easier to feel more emotional. Fatigue is also common during this trimester. You may also experience food craving or aversions, this may even happen for make-up and skincare products.

Second Trimester of Pregnancy

The second three months of the pregnancy—13 to 26 weeks—is more comfortable for the mother-to-be and important for foetus development. Skeleton of the baby starts to develop during this trimester. They grow at least 12 inches long by the end of this trimester. Prominent features—eyebrows, eyelash, skin, nails, blood cells, finger and footprints—form during this trimester.

Foetus also begin to hear sounds from outside world; you may talk to it and that’s how babies are familiar with parents’ voices when they are born. Their sleeping and walking pattern also develop during the second trimester.

For the mother, belly starts to grow, and the glow starts to reflect on the face. Fatigue and morning sickness go away by this time, but food carving and aversions may continue. You can now also feel your baby moving inside your belly. Nipple change and stretch marks may appear during this time.

Third Trimester of pregnancy

This is the last trimester and it stays till delivery. The foetus grows till 20 inches during the third trimester and the organs continue to develop further. Baby’s lungs are formed by the end of this trimester and it starts to practice breathing in order to prepare for the life outside. Mother can now feel stronger punches and kicks from the baby!

As the belly grows ‘too big’, women start to feel uncomfortable. Back pain becomes prominent due to carrying heavy weight. You may also experience insomnia, heartburn, mood swings, swollen feet, frequent urination, breast changes and at times milk leakage.

You may get anxious wondering about the safe delivery and parenthood. Relax yourself, meditate and do deep breathing. Get involved in constructive activities like yoga, community meetings for pregnant couple, exercises and creative activities. You are entering a even more joyful ride!