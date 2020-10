. Your body goes through many changes to accommodate your baby and this can sap your energy and make you feel tired all the time. @Shutterstock

Pregnancy is a time for excitement and happiness. But it also comes with some minor irritants. Morning sickness, swollen feet and lethargy are some common side effects of this time. Your body goes through many changes to accommodate your baby and this can sap your energy and make you feel tired all the time. Pregnancy fatigue is not uncommon and many expecting moms go through this. This is more common than you may imagine and especially so during the first trimester. You will feel tired, or even exhausted in the first 12 weeks or so or your pregnancy. Also Read - Pregnancy insomnia: Go au naturel to improve sleep during this delicate period

This fatigue can also follow you to the later stages of pregnancy as your body makes space for your growing foetus. As your baby grows, you may find it difficult to get a good night’s sleep. Lying down may become uncomfortable. Frequent urges to urinate may also tire you out by interrupting your rest. So, what can you do to overcome this problem? You can easily deal with this pregnancy fatigue by taking care of yourself and making some changes in your daily routine. Here, we reveal a few easy ways to overcome this problem. Also Read - Pregnancy incontinence: Know how to deal with this embarrassing side-effect of expecting moms

Eat well and often

This is the time when you need to take extra care of your diet. Try to have six small meals instead of three big ones. Maintaining your blood sugar levels is key to overcoming low energy. Eat healthy and well-balanced meals that include protein, complex carbs and other important nutrients to sustain you. A low fat diet that includes iron and protein will work well during this time. Eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables and be sure to drink lot of water. You can’t afford to get dehydration now. Also Read - Preterm birth may up premature death risk in mothers: Here’s what you can do to prevent early delivery

Exercise regularly

You need to exercise to keep your spirit and energy levels up during this time. Aerobic exercise like brisk walking and swimming will help. Regular exercise will stimulate the release of endorphins and help you sleep better. A prenatal yoga class will also perk you up. This will benefit your baby too. But be careful not to overdo it. Better still, consult your doctor before starting on any exercise regime to avoid the risk of complications.

Get enough sleep

Try to get around 9 to 10 hours of sleep every night. Your body needs this. If you feel tired during the day, it is okay to take a nap for 15 minutes or so. Listen to your body and sleep whenever you feel like it. But oversleeping can be bad, and it can make you feel even more tired. Consult a doctor if you think it is needed and follow his advice about sleep time.

Pamper yourself

As an expecting mom, you deserve to pamper yourself silly. Put your feet up, read a book or just enjoy listening to some music. This will relax you and help you feel rejuvenated. You can also get a foot massage and feel the tiredness flow out of your body. Pampering yourself will enable you to relax and rejuvenate. You will feel fresh.