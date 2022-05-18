Pregnancy During Summer: Here Are Tips To Stay Hydrated

Pregnant women should consume more water than the average person. Dehydration in pregnant women can lead to complications that can cause birth defects.

Indian summers can be brutal. Dehydration is a serious concern during these times, especially for pregnant women. Not only do they need more water than usual, but the baby will need water as well. Water plays a critical part in the development of the foetus and therefore staying hydrated is crucial.

What role does water play during your pregnancy?

Pregnant women should consume more water than the average person in order to form amniotic fluid, produce extra blood, build new tissue, carry nutrients, enhance digestion, and flush out wastes and toxins. When your body loses water quicker than you take it, you will feel dehydrated.

Dehydration in pregnant women can lead to pregnancy complications like neural tube defects, low breast milk production, low amniotic fluid and in serious cases even premature labour. Such issues could in turn lead to birth defects in the baby due to lack of water and nutritional support.

During pregnancy you will also experience morning sickness which makes it difficult to keep the food and water down, so dehydration becomes even more likely. Due to the frequent vomiting, you will lose fluids, electrolytes and even stomach acid. To avoid such issues, it is very important to stay hydrated and replace the lost fluids.

Tips to stay hydrated during summer

To stay on top of your fluid intake and avoid dehydration during summer you should follow the below steps. It is important to remember that fluids do not just mean water but also milk, juice, soups and also watery fruits like watermelons, cucumbers as these will help you stay hydrated as well

You should make it a habit: Hydration should be a part of your daily routine. When you make a habit of it, you are more likely to stick with it. You should try drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning. Using a reminder app or setting an alarm will help in reminding you to drink water throughout the day Set a fluid goal: It is recommended to drink at least 8 to 12 cups of water (around 2 to 2.5 litres) every day. You can use a water bottle that has markers to keep track of your progress. Flavour it: It is always better to go for unsweetened beverages for major part of your fluid intake, but if that thought does not excite you, try infusing it with fresh fruit or herbs which will boost the flavour. Try water dense foods: There are plenty of fruits and vegetables that have high water content. Plus, these are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which are beneficial for you and your little one. Some fruits and veggies you can try are watermelon, peaches, lettuce, cucumbers etc. You should avoid activities that cause overheating during summer season. This may mean you will have to put some activities which you enjoyed before pregnancy on hold for a while. Some activities you should avoid are

Exercising outdoors

Cooking in the kitchen on warm days

Relaxing in hot tubs or saunas

Takeaways

Apart from healthy eating and staying active, hydration is a key element in a healthy pregnancy. It is very easy to forget to drink water, especially when you have ten other things to deal with while being pregnant. But it is important you ensure you drink proper amount of water for your own well being and your baby's. If you experience any symptoms of dehydration or have any doubts about your fluid intake, you should contact your doctor who will be able to guide you.

The article is contributed by Dr Swathi Reddy (PT), Consultant Physiotherapist and certified diet counsellor and MIAP, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru.

