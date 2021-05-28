Good circulation and blood flow to every tissue in the body allows the immune system to develop a strong defense against invading pathogens.

Pregnancy is a period of increased metabolic demand because of changes in woman's physiology and requirements of a growing fetus. Pregnancy alters the immune system. The design of a woman's immune system is complex and it is influenced by diet, lifestyle, sleep, exercise and stress levels. Microbiome in the gut also plays a key role in immune function. A fiber rich plant-based diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes support the growth and maintenance of beneficial microbes which help build immunity.

Nutrients essential to boost immunity are Vit B6, Vit C , Vit D , Vit E, folic acid, zinc, selenium .Iron, Omega-3 fatty acids, proteins for energy, strength and baby's development. Good circulation and blood flow to every tissue in the body allows the immune system to develop a strong defense against invading pathogens. Nitric Oxide is the crucial molecule which helps to fight bacteria by increasing blood flow. Food sources of nitric oxide are beets, garlic, leafy green, citrus fruit and nuts.

Other Super foods which can boost immunity during pregnancy are:

Cow’s milk

Lactoferrin in cow’s milk boosts immunity by interrupting the interactions between viral cells & body cells

Lentils

These are rich in fiber. Lentils also contain Iron, Zinc ,Vit B and folate, which are crucial for growth of the baby

Broccoli

This vegetable is a rich source of calcium , potassium, Iron, Vit A , B,C & K. These are all essential nutrients for a pregnant woman.

Spinach

This leafy vegetable is a rich source of folic acid, iron, Vit C and beta carotene.

Whole grains

Whole wheat, oats, millets etc. are rich in fiber and prevent constipation. They are also a healthy source of Vitamin B.

Bananas

The humble bananas are rich in potassium and helps to maintain the blood pressure levels.

Sweet Potatoes

These are rich in potassium , copper, vit c and are store house of vit A.

Pumpkin seeds

These are rich in proteins , Omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus ,zinc and iron

Sunflower seeds

These are rich in selenium. Just an ounce a day is enough to fulfill an adults daily requirement.

Figs

These are an excellent source of antioxidants, calcium, fiber ,potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and Vit K, which are vital for healthy bones and clotting of blood

Avocados

These are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and folate, which helps in baby’s brain development. It is also helpful for preventing leg cramps and morning sickness.

Yogurt

This is a rich source of calcium, probiotics and proteins.

Mixed Nuts

Nuts are a good food source for gut microbiota. Almonds are a rich source of Vit E and help in maintaining healthy immune system.

Garlic

This contains the compound allicin, which has antimicrobial properties and is good for gut microbiota.

Ginger

This has amazing anti-inflammatory properties and helps you deal with nausea and morning sickness.

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, Kiwi, lime, grapes fruit provide vit C, which is so essential during pregnancy.

Green Tea

This beverage contains L-theanine, which has germ fighting properties. So, if you are pregnant, have a cup or two every day.

Red bell peppers

This has 3 times more vit C than oranges. You must definitely add this to your pregnancy diet.

Eggs

These are a good source of proteins, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. In fact, vitamin D significantly brings down the risk of low birth weight in babies and help in preventing pre-eclampsia. It also contains choline, which decreases the risk of neural tube defects.

Chicken

This provides satiety, are a good sourced of protein. It also contains iron, which helps prevents anemia,

Fatty Fish

This is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acid and DHA, which is good for both mother and child.

If you are pregnant, you need to add these foods to your diet to boost your immunity. Other than this, stay hydrated, find your calm, and get some fresh air and sunshine. This will help you have a happy and healthy pregnancy.

(This article is authored by Dr Loveleena Nadir, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and gynecologist, Rosewalk Hospital)