Pregnancy is a period of increased metabolic demand because of changes in woman’s physiology and requirements of a growing fetus. Pregnancy alters the immune system. The design of a woman’s immune system is complex and it is influenced by diet lifestyle sleep exercise and stress levels. Microbiome in the gut also plays a key role in immune function. A fiber rich plant-based diet with plenty of fruits vegetables whole grains and legumes support the growth and maintenance of beneficial microbes which help build immunity. Nutrients essential to boost immunity are Vit B6 Vit C Vit D Vit E