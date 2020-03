The amniotic fluid is the protective liquid that serves as a cushion for the growing foetus. © Shutterstock

The amniotic fluid is the protective liquid that serves as a cushion for the growing foetus. It also facilitates the exchange of nutrients, water, and biochemical products between mother and foetus. The health and well-being of your baby is determined by the amount of fluid present in the amniotic sac.

Low amniotic fluid (oligohydramnios) is a condition in which the amniotic fluid measures lower than expected for a baby’s gestational age. This condition can occur at any time during pregnancy, but it is most common during the last trimester. Having low amniotic fluid can put you or your baby at risk if not treated properly. It should be treated promptly by your doctor. Treatment methods will depend on the cause and how far your pregnancy is. If you’re less than 36 weeks pregnant, you need to go through extra monitoring to make sure your baby is in good shape. Here are some ways to improve your amniotic fluid levels.

Drink more fluids

Doctors recommend pregnant women to drink plenty of water. One study revealed that drinking more fluids is also good for increasing amniotic fluid levels in women between 37 and 41 weeks of pregnancy.

Amnioinfusion

It is an effective treatment for improving amniotic fluid. Your doctor will squirt a saltwater solution (saline) through your cervix and into the amniotic sac. This may help temporarily increase the level of amniotic fluid.

Avoid a high fat diet

A healthy diet including lean protein, whole grains, and plenty of fresh fruits and veggies is very important during pregnancy. Avoid a high fat diet during pregnancy, as some studies have linked it with modest negative effect on amniotic fluid levels.

Take bedrest

Some doctors may suggest bed rest in the case of low amniotic fluid. Resting may help improve blood flow to the placenta and also increase amniotic fluid. Bedrest is usually advised during second or early third trimester.

Early delivery

If you’re 36 weeks or further in your pregnancy, your doctor may recommend delivering your baby early. This is because continuing a pregnancy without enough amniotic fluid, may increase the risk of stillbirth, cord compression, or meconium aspiration.