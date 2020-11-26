If you’re having regular, painful contractions that feel stronger and last more than 30 seconds, it is likely that you labour has started. @Shutterstock

Premature labour or preterm labour is when your labour starts more than three weeks before your due date i.e. before the 37th week of pregnancy. An estimated 15 million babies are born preterm every year, and this number is rising, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Babies born premature can have lifelong or life-threatening health problems later in life. Premature infants are also at risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Preterm birth complications are also a common cause of death among children under 5 years of age, .

Doctors don't always know for sure what causes preterm labour and most preterm births happen spontaneously. But there are certain things that can increase a pregnant woman's chance of early labour. While preterm labour can't always be prevented, there are steps that can be taken to reduce your risk of premature birth.

What causes premature labour?

If you're having regular, painful contractions that feel stronger and last more than 30 seconds, it is likely that you labour has started. Labour is when the uterus regularly tightens, and the cervix becomes soft and thin and starts opening for your baby to be born.

A lot of things can raise a woman’s risk for preterm labour such as:

Multiple pregnancies

Infections like STDs or urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Being overweight or obese

Having had a previous preterm birth

Problems with the uterus, cervix, or vagina

Smoking

Not getting good prenatal care

Drinking alcohol or using illegal drugs like cocaine during pregnancy

Birth defects in the baby

Being pregnant with a baby from in vitro fertilization

A family or personal history of premature labour

Getting pregnant too soon after having a baby

Being under 20 years or over 35 years old when pregnant

Talk to your doctor if you have any of these risks. Remember taking care of yourself is also the best way to take care of your baby.

Symptoms of preterm labour

Knowing the warning signs of premature labour may help prevent a premature birth by seeking care early. Watch out for the following signs and symptoms that indicate you’re having a preterm labour:

Contractions more than 4 in 1 hour

Cramping in your lower abdomen or menstrual-like cramps.

Backache, which usually will be in your lower back.

Fluid leaking from your vagina

Pressure in the lower belly

Flu-like symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Vaginal bleeding, including light bleeding

If you have any of these symptoms of preterm labour, call your midwife or doctor as soon as possible.

Things you can do to lower your chances of going into labour early

Prenatal care is important to prevent preterm labour. Here are some steps you can take to reduce your chances of preterm labour and premature birth:

Keep blood pressure or diabetes under control.

Don’t smoke, drink alcohol, or use illegal drugs.

Eat a healthy diet including plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, etc.).

Stay active throughout pregnancy to reduce your risk of conditions such as diabetes and pre-eclampsia

Exercise or simply take a walk daily if you’ve not been advised not to due to specific health problems

Try to maintain a healthy weight throughout the pregnancy

Protect yourself from infections and viruses. Wash your hands frequently, don’t eat raw meat, fish, or unpasteurized cheese and use condoms to protect against STDs.

Reduce stress in your life. Pregnant women who are stressed or depressed seem to be at higher risk of giving birth prematurely.