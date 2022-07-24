Pregnancy Complications: Risk Of Miscarriage Increases Greatly In Summer, Says Study

A new Boston study has found that women are at a higher risk of experiencing a miscarriage during the summer months of the year. Read on to understand the link between heat and miscarriages.

Miscarriage is the sudden loss of pregnancy before the 20th week. Miscarriages account for 10-20 per cent of all known pregnancies. However, the real number of miscarriages is probably greater because a lot of miscarriages happen extremely early in pregnancy, sometimes even before women realize they are pregnant. Miscarriages are linked to extra or missing chromosomes in about 50 per cent of pregnancy cases.

A new study has found that the risk of miscarriages might increase in women during the summer months.

Do Miscarriages Increase In Summer Months?

According to a recent study by the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSHP), compared to other times of the year, women are more likely to experience miscarriages during the summer.

The study examined if miscarriage risk varied by season and discovered that in North America, pregnant women had a 44 per cent higher risk of an early miscarriage (within eight weeks of pregnancy) in the summer, particularly in late August, than they did in February, six months earlier. When compared to late February, the chance of miscarriage during any week of pregnancy was 31 per cent higher in late August.

As per the researchers, the risk of miscarriages increased during the summer due to exposure to heat. Previous studies have found that heat can increase other pregnancy outcomes like preterm delivery, low birth weight and stillbirth. However, the researchers believe that more studies are required to fully comprehend the possible contributions of severe heat and other hot-weather environmental or lifestyle exposures to unexpected pregnancy loss.

Other Risk Factors Of Miscarriages

There is not only one factor that increases the risk of miscarriages. Some of the other risk factors include:

Previous miscarriages: Women who have experienced miscarriages before are more likely to experience them again. However, this is not true for every woman a lot of other factors also play a role here.

Age: Women over the age of 35 are believed to be at a higher risk of a miscarriage. Women of age 35 are at a 20 per cent risk of diseases, women above 40 are at the risk of 40 per cent and people aged 45 are at the risk of 80 per cent.

Chronic diseases: If a woman suffers from a chronic condition like uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, etc., then they are more likely to experience a miscarriage.

Lifestyle habits: Bad lifestyle habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, taking illicit drugs and being overweight or obese have been linked to higher incidences of miscarriages. It is better to steer clear of these diseases, especially if you are pregnant.

Cervical or uterine issues: The risk of miscarriage may be increased by specific uterine diseases or poor cervical tissues (incompetent cervix).

Invasive prenatal tests: There is a small chance of miscarriage with some invasive prenatal genetic tests, including chorionic villus collection and amniocentesis. However, it is best to know about this from your gynaecologist.

