Pregnancy Complications More Prevalent In Women Carrying Male Babies: Study Explains Why

In India, it is illegal to determine the gender of an unborn baby. But a new Cambridge study has suggested that finding out the sex of the fetus during pregnancy could help to determine possible complications.

According to the researchers from St John's College, University of Cambridge, women carrying male babies are more likely to suffer from complications such as pre-eclampsia and fetal growth restriction than those carrying females. This is possibly because boys grow faster in the womb than girls and they require more nutrients and oxygen than supplied by the mother through the placenta. They made the conclusion after studying pregnancies in lab mice.

Based on these findings, the experts suggested that designing individual treatment plans and encouraging pregnant women to make lifestyle changes based upon the sex of their unborn babies could result in lifelong health benefits for their children.

Dr Amanda Sferruzzi-Perri, a Fellow of St John's College, conducted the research with her team from the University of Cambridge Department of Physiology Development and Neuroscience at the Centre for Trophoblast Research. The study findings were published in the journal Biology of Reproduction.

Maternal obesity can affect baby's growth

A second study by the team revealed that diet-induced maternal obesity changes the structures of the placenta and affects baby growth. The study, which was written in collaboration with fellow researchers in institutions across the world, was published in the journal Acta Physiologica.

They also found that the placenta responds differently depending on whether it's supporting a female or male fetus. In a normal mouse pregnancy, the placenta functions better with the lightest female fetuses than for the heaviest male fetuses, they noted.

"The data that we've been generating in the lab has really shown us that we have to consider the sex of the baby when monitoring a pregnancy. Therefore, maybe treatments should be tailored based on the sex of the baby," said Dr Sferruzzi-Perri, as quoted by Science Daily.

She emphasized that a woman carrying a male baby might need to adopt different lifestyle conditions, than a woman who is carrying a female.