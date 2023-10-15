Pregnancy Colds: How Is It Different From Normal Cold?

Factors that make colds different when you're pregnant and how to manage them.

While colds during pregnancy may feel worse due to immune system changes and hormonal fluctuations, they are typically not a major cause for concern.

Colds are annoying for most of us but do you know that pregnancy colds can get extra uncomfortable? Yes, during pregnancy immune system is even more sensitive and your cold can take some time to get normal and it may linger for a long. You can get cold at any time of the year but winter colds are the worst. Winter and spring colds during pregnancy may leave the person coughing and feeling congested. While there's no proof to suggest that cold can impact your child, still it is advised to consult a medical professional if symptoms persist for a long time. Let's delve into understanding the pregnancy cold better while also looking at some ways to lessen the symptoms. Proper rest, hydration, and symptom management can help you recover quickly without enduring pregnancy problems.

How Does The Immune System Change During Pregnancy?

During pregnancy, a woman's body goes through many changes that can impact the fetus's health. The immune system is one of these modifications. The immune system can increase a pregnant woman's susceptibility to illnesses while simultaneously strengthening her defenses against possible risks to the growing fetus. This implies that a pregnant woman may experience more severe than usual symptoms from a cold.

What Is The Link Between Pregnancy Hormones And Colds?

A woman's experience with a cold may also be influenced by hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy. Nasal congestion may be caused by progesterone, a hormone that goes up dramatically during pregnancy. Breathing can become challenging during a cold due to enlarged nasal passages and increased mucus production, which can cause discomfort.

What Are The Better Management And Treatment Options?

As mentioned above, pregnancy colds are not something to be worried about and there are ways to easily manage your pregnancy cold. Just keep these points in mind throughout your pregnancy. Here are some steps to consider:

Adequate Rest

Pregnancy is a crucial period hence getting an adequate amount of rest is equally necessary and if you're dealing with a bad then it becomes even more important. Rest will help your body repair and recover quickly making it easier for the immune system to fight with diseases.

Stay Hydrated 24-7

Staying hydrated 24/7 will help your body to function properly, furthermore, it will ease your congestion and keep you hydrated for a long time. Proper hydration is essential for the health of both you and your baby.

Saline Nasal Sprays

Nasal congestion may be relieved by saline nasal sprays. They can make breathing easier for you and are safe to use while pregnant. This can help you recover faster.

Warm Steam Inhalation

Warm steam inhalation helps ease throat discomfort and congestion. When handling hot water, exercise caution and make sure you don't approach too close to prevent burns.

Consult A Healthcare Professional

It's crucial to see your doctor if your symptoms are severe or if using home cures doesn't help. They can provide guidance on which medications are safe to take while expecting.

Prevention Options

Here are some tips to prevent your cold during pregnancy!

Frequent hand washing with soap and water can aid in halting the transmission of cold-causing viruses.

Try to avoid crowded places during cold and flu season.

Eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, and managing stress can help boost your immune system.

It is advised that pregnant women get the influenza vaccine; speak with your healthcare physician about this. It may lessen the chance of getting the flu while expecting.

