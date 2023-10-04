Pregnancy and Childbirth: Different Stages Of Labour And What To Expect At Each Stage

Knowing what to expect in different stages of labout can help reduce anxiety.

Understand the different stages of labour and know how to prepare yourself for childbirth.

Labour and childbirth are a unique experience that varies from one woman to the other. It is a transformative one that changes a woman physically, emotionally, and mentally. One won't know how labour and childbirth will unfold until it happens. However, one can prepare by understanding the typical sequence of events. For first-time mothers, labour takes around 12-18 hours approximately. Women who have undergone childbirth before can expect about 5-8 hours of labour.

Stage 1: Dilation of the Cervix and Descent of the Baby

The first stage of labour is characterized by the gradual opening or dilation of the cervix and the descent of the baby into the birth canal. This stage can be further divided into early and active labour phases.

Latent labour is more of preparation for actual established labour. During this stage cervix becomes soft, short, and mid-position, aligning with the head of the baby. At this stage, uterine contractions may range from being slightly uncomfortable to more painful. It is a good idea to eat and drink during this stage because energy is needed when labour is established. Breathing exercises, massage and having a warm bath or shower may help ease pain during this early stage of labour. Also, mothers can stay at home, in a familiar environment instead of the hospital.

TRENDING NOW

The active phase starts with a 5cm cervical dilation. Only from there can we expect the cervix to dilate at the rate of 0.5 cm to 1 cm per hour, which varies from person to person. So, on average, the active phase takes about 5-10 hours. During this stage, the contractions are stronger and more regular.

Advice and tips for this stage

Stay Informed: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of labour. Knowing what to expect can help reduce anxiety.

Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of labour. Knowing what to expect can help reduce anxiety. Create a Comfortable Environment: Prepare your birthing space to be soothing and familiar. This can include calming music, dimmed lighting, and personal items that bring you comfort.

Prepare your birthing space to be soothing and familiar. This can include calming music, dimmed lighting, and personal items that bring you comfort. Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Eating light, easily digestible snacks and staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining your energy during labour.

Eating light, easily digestible snacks and staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining your energy during labour. Breathing Techniques: Practice deep, rhythmic breathing to help manage contractions. Breathing exercises can provide focus and alleviate discomfort.

Practice deep, rhythmic breathing to help manage contractions. Breathing exercises can provide focus and alleviate discomfort. Move and Change Positions: Don't be afraid to change positions frequently. Walking, swaying, or using a birthing ball can help ease your baby's descent and reduce discomfort.

Stage 2: Birth of the Baby

The second stage of labour marks the actual birth of your baby. Contractions during this phase are more intense, and the baby's head moves through the birth canal until delivery. The second stage duration ranges from 1-4 hours depending on whether you are a first-time mother or not and you have taken epidural analgesia or not.

You may like to read

Advice and tips for this stage

Stay Calm and Trust Your Body: Trust in your body's ability to bring your baby into the world. Stay as relaxed as possible to facilitate the process.

Trust in your body's ability to bring your baby into the world. Stay as relaxed as possible to facilitate the process. Understand different labour positions: Changing positions during labour, lying on your sides or walking around, may offer benefits such as a sense of self control, reduced need for medications and helping baby descend through the birth canal. Sitting up improves blood supply to pelvic muscles. Lying on your sides reduces pressure on the perineum.

Changing positions during labour, lying on your sides or walking around, may offer benefits such as a sense of self control, reduced need for medications and helping baby descend through the birth canal. Sitting up improves blood supply to pelvic muscles. Lying on your sides reduces pressure on the perineum. Focused Pushing: Follow your healthcare provider's guidance on when and how to push. Controlled, directed pushing is more effective than excessive straining.

Follow your healthcare provider's guidance on when and how to push. Controlled, directed pushing is more effective than excessive straining. Effective Communication: Keep an open line of communication with your healthcare team. Express your preferences and concerns to ensure a supportive and informed birthing experience.

Keep an open line of communication with your healthcare team. Express your preferences and concerns to ensure a supportive and informed birthing experience. Encourage Your Birth Partner: If you have a birth partner, their presence and support can be immensely reassuring during this stage.

If you have a birth partner, their presence and support can be immensely reassuring during this stage. Skin-to-Skin Contact: After birth, consider immediate skin-to-skin contact with your baby to promote bonding and warmth.

Stage 3: Delivery of the Placenta

The third stage of labour involves the delivery of the placenta, which provides nourishment and oxygen to your baby throughout pregnancy.

Advice and tips for this stage

Allow Natural Progression: The delivery of the placenta usually occurs within 15-30 minutes after your baby's birth. Allow this stage to happen naturally. The standard of care is active management, meaning giving oxytocic injection to facilitate placental delivery reducing the chances of excessive bleeding.

The delivery of the placenta usually occurs within 15-30 minutes after your baby's birth. Allow this stage to happen naturally. The standard of care is active management, meaning giving oxytocic injection to facilitate placental delivery reducing the chances of excessive bleeding. Stay Relaxed: Continue to focus on relaxation and bonding with your newborn during this stage.

Continue to focus on relaxation and bonding with your newborn during this stage. Medical Assistance if Needed: In some cases, medical assistance may be required to remove the placenta. Trust your healthcare provider's judgment.

Stage 4: Post-Delivery Observation

The fourth stage of labour involves monitoring the mother for about two hours after childbirth. This is a critical time for both the mother's and the baby's well-being. The fourth stage is important because sometimes mothers may experience excessive bleeding and an inability to pass urine. So, they are observed for 2 hours, during which their pulse rate is monitored, as well as their blood pressure and vaginal bleeding. After the patient passes urine and the uterus is well contracted, she is then shifted to the ward.

Advice and tips for this stage

Breastfeeding: Begin breastfeeding during this stage if you plan to do so. Your baby's first feed is a special moment that can establish a strong breastfeeding foundation.

Begin breastfeeding during this stage if you plan to do so. Your baby's first feed is a special moment that can establish a strong breastfeeding foundation. Vital Signs Monitoring: Expect regular monitoring of your vital signs, such as blood pressure and heart rate, to ensure a smooth recovery.

Expect regular monitoring of your vital signs, such as blood pressure and heart rate, to ensure a smooth recovery. Emotional Support: Lean on your birthing partner or support system during this period. Sharing your emotions and experiences can be comforting.

Lean on your birthing partner or support system during this period. Sharing your emotions and experiences can be comforting. Postpartum Care: Discuss postpartum care and any questions or concerns with your healthcare provider. They can offer guidance on recovery, pain management, and any other post-birth considerations.

The article is authored by Dr. Shailaja N, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, BirthRight by Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bangalore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES