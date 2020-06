When you get pregnant, you are full of happiness and hope. But sometimes, due to some complication, you may suffer a miscarriage. This can be traumatic and there is a risk that you may go into depression because of this. But you learn to live with it and move on. But when you get pregnant again, you may be filled with apprehension. This can take the joy out of pregnancy. It is perfectly normal to feel conflicting emotions when you get pregnant after a miscarriage. Also Read - A pregnancy guide on how to prevent swelling and puffiness

CAUSES OF MISCARRIAGES

Miscarriages are not that uncommon and nor is a successful pregnancy afterwards. Almost 65 per cent of women who miscarry go on to have a successful pregnancy. But if you experience one miscarriage after another, you must consult a doctor because it could be due to some health issues. Most often repeated miscarriages happen because of blood clotting problems, hormonal issues, autoimmune disorders, diabetes and polycystic ovarian syndrome. It may also be due to other health issues and your doctor will be able to tell you after a few tests. Also Read - Want a normal delivery? A few pregnancy tips to help you achieve that

TIPS TO CONCEIVE EASILY AFTER A MISCARRIAGE

It may not be possible to prevent a miscarriage because it may be due to chromosomal abnormalities. In fact, this accounts for almost 50 per cent of all miscarriages. Moreover, you are at a higher risk of this if you are above the age of 35. This is because your eggs may develop more abnormalities as you age. But you can definitely bring down your risk considerably by adopting a few lifestyle changes. These changes will help you conceive easily after a miscarriage and have a healthy and happy pregnancy in the future with no fear of unwanted complications. Also Read - Is pregnancy a viable option for couples under lockdown?

Stay hydrated

Ask any doctor and he will tell you that you must drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day if you are pregnant. This is important for a healthy and fit body. You need to take care of yourself so that you can nurture your unborn child.

Eat well

Along with staying hydrated, it is also important to follow a healthy and nutritious diet. You need to eat so that your child gets all the required nutrients. Experts say that you need to eat an additional 300 calories each day once you enter your second trimester.

Prenatal vitamins are important

Make sure that you are getting all the required vitamins. Talk to your doctor about supplements. Folate is one nutrient that you need to get a lot of at this time. So, be sure to take a multivitamin with folic acid daily to boost your body to optimum health. It will also make it easy for you to conceive after a miscarriage.

Exercise regularly

Moderate, low impact exercise is necessary for a healthy pregnancy. Go for a walk, swim, try out yoga. You can also perform Pilates and some light aerobics. This will prepare your body for a pregnancy after miscarriage.

Take care of your mental and physical health

If you have underlying health conditions, get it under control and take your medications on time. Once your body is healthy again, it will be easier for you to conceive again. You will also be able to have a healthy and happy pregnancy after you conceive.