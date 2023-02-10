Complications During Pregnancy May Increase Risk Of Heart Disease Later On

5 pregnancy complications linked to heart disease

Women who had experienced pre-eclampsia or gestational hypertension during pregnancy may be more likely to develop coronary heart disease in the future.

Women who suffer from certain complications during pregnancy may be at higher risk of developing heart disease later in life. A new study has revealed that narrowing and calcification of the blood vessels of the heart (atherosclerosis of the coronary arteries) are more common in women with a history of pregnancy complications. Hardening and narrowing of the arteries can lead to heart attack or stroke.

The study, led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden, found that the correlation between pregnancy complications and heart disease exists even among women with a low expected risk of cardiovascular disease.

Simon Timpka, who led the research team at Lund University, noted that their findings can help in understanding how women with pregnancy complications should be followed-up by their healthcare provider after pregnancy.

In the study, more than 10,500 women underwent coronary computed tomography angiography (CT scanning of the coronary arteries) to detect calcification of blood vessels, narrowing and other signs of heart disease. They were aged between 50-65 years.

The researchers also studied their history of pregnancy complications, particularly pre-eclampsia, high blood pressure during pregnancy (gestational hypertension), preterm delivery, gestational diabetes and infants born small for gestational age.

More women with pregnancy complications (32 per cent) had visible atherosclerosis of the coronary arteries than those who had not had complications in pregnancy (28 per cent).

Women who had experienced pre-eclampsia or gestational hypertension had the highest risk of developing atherosclerosis of the coronary arteries.

How these womencan reduce their risk of heart disease

Women who have a history of pregnancy complications should monitor their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol regularly to reduce their risk of developing coronary heart disease in the future, suggested Sofia Sederholm Lawesson, one of the co-authors of the study.

Preeclampsia and gestational hypertension

Preeclampsia is characterized by high blood pressure, high levels of protein in urine (proteinuria), or other signs of kidney problems. Sudden weight gain and swelling in the face and hands (edema) is also a possible sign of preeclampsia, which usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Untreated preeclampsia can lead to serious complications for both the mother and baby, and even death.

Gestational hypertension is when you have high blood pressure during pregnancy without problems in the kidneys or other organs. This condition is often diagnosed after 20 weeks of pregnancy or close to delivery. Some pregnant women with gestational hypertension may also develop preeclampsia.

Gestational hypertension usually goes away after childbirth. But some women with a history of gestational hypertension may develop chronic hypertension in the future.

