Preeclampsia risk explained: Why pregnant women with hypertension need consistent antenatal care

Preeclampsia can develop silently in pregnant women with hypertension. An expert suggests that regular antenatal check-ups help monitor warning signs early, reduce complications and improve outcomes for mother and baby.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 22, 2026 10:25 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

Preeclampsia. (Image: AI Generated)

Maintaining a healthy blood pressure during pregnancy is extremely important because this is a crucial phase in a woman's life. Preeclampsia is a severe condition that can affect both the mother and the baby. What is more concerning about this condition is that it is more likely to occur in women who develop hypertension during pregnancy. Experts suggest watching out for early signs and symptoms to get a prompt diagnosis and treatment which can prevent serious health consequences.

What is preeclampsia?

Preeclampsia is a condition of pregnancy that includes high blood pressure accompanied by signs of damage to the organs typically the liver and kidneys. This serious medical complication usually starts after 20 weeks of pregnancy and is potentially life-threatening if untreated.

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said women who suffer from high blood pressure before becoming pregnant or during pregnancy already have increased stress on their blood vessels. This may lead to reduced blood flow to the placenta and cause inflammation therein which can lead to preeclampsia.

Risks of hypertension

Dr. Raheja notes that hypertension impedes efficient regulation of blood flow during pregnancy as it affects the function of blood vessels. She stated that pregnancy alone increases stress on the cardiovascular system which is why when the blood pressure is already high the risk of complications spikes.

She further went on to add that another key reason why women with hypertension are more susceptible to preeclampsia is poor placental development. Lower levels of blood flow to the placenta can reduce oxygen levels in the mother and affect fetal growth resulting in potentially harmful effects.

Who is At Risk?

Women who have chronic hypertension, obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, autoimmune disease or a family history of preeclampsia are more likely to get preeclampsia than others. As per the Cleveland Clinicpreeclampsia can also be a risk for women expecting twins, triplets or more.

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Symptoms of preeclampsia

Dr. Raheja said that some women might not pay attention to early warning signs as they consider them normal pregnancy symptoms. But preeclampsia symptoms should never be ignored because if they are left untreated then severe preeclampsia can cause seizures in the mother, stroke, organ damage, premature birth and baby complications. Some common symptoms include:

Chronic high blood pressure

Severe headaches

Enlarged hands, feet or face

Sudden weight gain

Blurred vision or sensitivity to light

Pain in the upper abdomen particularly below the ribs

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Importance of antenatal check-ups

Healthcare professionals note that there are times when preeclampsia can be prevented entirely but regular prenatal monitoring is a crucial part in detecting and controlling the condition. Managing blood pressure levels, eating a healthy diet, staying active regularly, reducing salt intake and adhering to medical guidelines can help reduce the risk.

Dr. Raheja said that pregnant women should not miss their regular antenatal check ups particularly if they have hypertension. Correct diagnosis and monitoring at an early stage can have a positive impact on the mother and child. Other professionals also recommend that pregnant women should alert their doctor to any unusual swelling, severe headaches or any visual disturbance as early treatment can prevent complications in pregnancy.

Note: World Preeclampsia Day is observed every year on 22 May to raise awareness about this serious and potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Pregnant women with hypertension should consult qualified healthcare professionals for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment.