Preeclampsia prevention: Gynaecologist shares the 'Check, Track, Visit' 3-step plan every pregnant woman should follow

High blood pressure during pregnancy: Did you know high BP in pregnant women can put your unborn child at risk? Read on to know more about this condition.

Preeclampsia prevention: Gynaecologist shares the 'Check, Track, Visit' 3-step plan every pregnant woman should follow

Preeclampsia is a serious complication linked to unmanaged high blood pressure and is seen during pregnancy. However, pregnant women can take these three vital steps and manage this condition with the help of an expert. Pregnant women shouldn't neglect their health and seek timely attention.

Pregnancy is a special journey; however, women can feel distressed as they are at risk of various health problems. Did you know? Preeclampsia can be seen in women after 20 weeks of pregnancy and raises the blood pressure and can damage organs like the liver or kidneys. Failure to manage this condition can lead to seizures, premature delivery, low birth weight, or even put the mother's and the baby's life in danger.

High Blood Pressure In Pregnancy: 3 Tips To Manage It

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Anuja Thomas, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Mumbai, explained that pregnant women should just follow three simple steps that involve Check, Track, and Visit, which help to reduce risks and ensure a healthier pregnancy.

This is how pregnant women can take action in 3 steps

Step 1: Check

Regular health check-ups during pregnancy will be crucial for mothers. So, women should not skip blood pressure checks as advised by the doctor. Understand that high BP is often the first warning sign of preeclampsia. Pregnant women should not miss the urine tests to check for protein levels, which may highlight kidney stress. Those with diabetes, obesity, twin pregnancies, thyroid disorders, or a family history of high BP should be in touch with the doctor. Report signs such as severe headaches, swelling in hands and face, blurred vision, nausea, sudden weight gain, chest pain, or breathing difficulty to the expert and manage the blood pressure without any delay.

Step 2: Track

Pregnant women should track their health daily, have a balanced diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, protein, and fluids, limit excess salt, junk, and processed foods. A good night's sleep, stress management by doing yoga and meditation, exercise, and prenatal yoga as advised by the doctor. Pregnant women should monitor for body swelling, baby movements, weight changes, and check their BP as advised by the doctor. Women should also take medicines and supplements if they are prescribed by the doctor.

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Step 3: Visit

It's crucial to visit the emergency room immediately if you experience symptoms such as sudden headaches, changes in vision, decreased fetal movement, severe swelling, stomach pain, or breathlessness. Family members of the pregnant woman should also remain vigilant and provide support throughout all phases of pregnancy. Additionally, it's important to register at a hospital for childbirth as early as 20 weeks. Make sure to choose a birthing center that offers 24/7 emergency services to handle critical situations.

Following the "Check, Track, Visit" approach can help detect warning signs early. It is the need of the hour for pregnant women to eat a nutritious diet, monitor BP as suggested by the doctor, exercise, if advised, and stay stress-free by doing meditation.