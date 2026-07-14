Preeclampsia escalates in 48 hours: From blurry vision to seizures - Silent symptoms your blood pressure has gone out of control

What happens inside your body when your blood pressure shoots up during pregnancy? Read the article to understand how it all works.

Preeclampsia escalates in 48 hours: From blurry vision to seizures - Silent symptoms your blood pressure has gone out of control

Preeclampsia is a life-threatening pregnancy complication; early recognition of symptoms and timely medical care can protect both mother and baby. This article encourages pregnant women to seek timely help and prevent complications when they occur to them and their babies. Pregnancy is a special journey, but certain complications during this crucial phase can turn fatal if not addressed at the right time.

Hence, one such condition that can be seen in women is preeclampsia. It is a serious disorder that usually develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy and is linked to high blood pressure. It is a pregnancy complication that leads to constant high blood pressure in pregnant women. At the beginning, many women tend to ignore symptoms because they are mild.

What Is Preeclampsia And Why Is It Dangerous During Pregnancy?

Unfortunately, preeclampsia can worsen very quickly, that is, even in 24 to 48 hours, and may affect the brain, kidneys, liver, lungs, and the baby's growth. Beware of the symptoms: So, those pregnant women suffering from this condition can experience symptoms such as swelling of the hands, feet, or face, persistent headache, sudden weight gain, nausea, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, fatigue, or pain in the upper abdomen.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sonamm Tiwari, Robotic & Laparoscopic Gynecologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, explained that some women may also have reduced urine output or shortness of breath. Since these symptoms may be similar to pregnancy discomfort, women can delay seeking timely treatment and suffer in silence. Also, will be shocked to know that uncontrolled preeclampsia can also lead to eclampsia, a severe condition leading to seizures, stroke, breathing difficulty, organ damage, or even loss of life for both mother and baby.

How Preeclampsia Can Affect Your Baby's Growth and Development

Eclampsia can also reduce blood flow to the placenta, impacting the baby's oxygen and nutrient supply, poor fetal growth, low birth weight, and premature delivery. Those women having obesity, diabetes, thyroid disorders, high blood pressure, twin pregnancy, or a family history can suffer from preeclampsia. It is time to discuss preeclampsia with the doctor.

"It is not advisable to neglect this condition. Pregnant women should schedule regular prenatal check-ups, monitor blood pressure with the help of the doctor, stay hydrated, avoid excessive salt and processed foods, and get enough rest. Stay vigilant and be in touch with the doctor on a regular basis," said Dr Tiwari.