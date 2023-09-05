Preconception Planning Is Crucial For A Successful Pregnancy: Expert Explains Why

Pregnancy planning extends beyond physical wellness

Whether a couple is expecting their first child, their second, or their fourth, preconception planning is crucial, says Dr. Rubeena Zainab.

A healthy and happy pregnancy is the ultimate goal of every couple and for that to happen prioritizing preconception planning is a must. Focusing on both physical and emotional well-being and adopting healthy habits goes a long way in assuring the greatest possible start for both the mother and the future child.

Dr. Rubeena Zainab, consultant, obstetrician and gynecologist, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, says, "Setting the foundation of a successful pregnancy, preconception planning is a crucial step to getting a mother's body ready by addressing any underlying medical issues and precisely controlling risk factors."

The expert elaborates on the importance of preconception planning and things couples considering pregnancy can do to improve their chances of getting pregnant and having a healthy baby. Read on:

Creating a path to healthy pregnancy

According to Dr. Rubeena, preconception planning involves:

Addressing medical conditions: It is crucial for women to recognize and take care of their prior medical conditions before deciding to become pregnant. Some of the common pre-existing medical issues that can raise the risk of pregnancy complications include diabetes, thyroid, high blood pressure, and other chronic diseases. Therefore, in order to reduce any potential hazards, it is essential for women to discuss with their healthcare provider about their medical history and any major diseases that could endanger their pregnancy. Adequate preconception care can lower the risk of problems for both mother and baby. In addition to women, it is crucial for men as well to get themselves assessed for any serious medical conditions and take necessary actions to contain the same with the motive to target healthy conception.

Healthy lifestyle choices: According to a study by NCBI, couples who tried to conceive naturally for a period of 12 months reported that only 38% of them with four negative lifestyle factors succeeded in conception, compared to 52% with three, 62% with two, and 71% with one. This data underlines the inversely proportional relationship between poor lifestyle habits and pregnancy, with the former impacting the latter adversely. As part of preconception planning, it is essential for couples to adopt a balanced diet, practice regular exercise, give up smoking, ditch alcohol and other harmful substances, and maintain a healthy weight in order to have a successful pregnancy.

Mental well-being: Pregnancy planning extends beyond physical wellness. A healthy emotional and mental state is essential to the mother's and unborn child's well-being. There is no doubt that being pregnant can be a difficult and daunting experience for a couple. This is where preconception planning comes into the picture, helping parents deal with that stress, anxiety, and other emotional challenges. Furthermore, seeking the guidance of a mental health professional as needed is essential for soon-to-be parents to ensure that they are both mentally and physically ready for starting on this wonderful adventure.

Preconception planning: Key to successful pregnancy

"Whether a couple is expecting their first child, their second, or their fourth, preconception planning is crucial. Focusing on the components of health that can increase the likelihood of having a healthy baby, preconception healthcare begins even before soon-to-be parents start their journey towards parenthood," asserts Dr. Rubeena.

Preparing a couple for a successful pregnancy, preconception planning centers around addressing underlying health concerns, supporting a healthy lifestyle, and fostering both physical and mental well-being, all of which are required for the future baby's good health.

