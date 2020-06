You need to boost health by following a well-balanced diet. This is also important because you need to maintain an ideal weight during your pregnancy. @Shutterstock

If you are planning a baby, there you have to prepare your body for it. But most of the time, pregnancies are unplanned. This increases risk of complications later on. But if you go about it in a planned manner, you can prepare and ensure that you have a safe and healthy pregnancy. It is important to nurture your body and make it strong so that you can effortlessly carry your baby for those crucial 9 months. This is preconception planning and if you do this, it will increase your chances of a healthy pregnancy. Also Read - Is pregnancy a viable option for couples under lockdown?

Here are a few tips that will help you with your preconception planning. Also Read - Avoid first trimester complications with our pregnancy tips

Ensure your vaccinations are up to date

Many infections can be deadly for your unborn child. Before you get pregnant, make sure that you have been vaccinated against common diseases that are common where you live. If your immunizations are not up to date or complete, consult your doctor and get yourself vaccinated. This must ideally be done at least a month before you conceive. Also Read - Common pregnancy complications that can occur in your third trimester

Control chronic health conditions

You need to be healthy if you want a smooth pregnancy. If you are obese, lose weight immediately. If you have any chronic ailments like diabetes, asthma or hypertension, consult your doctor and get it under control before you conceive. Your doctor may adjust your medications before pregnancy. You also need to know what extra precautions you need to take during pregnancy.

Start taking supplements

You need to start on supplements before you conceive. As your doctor about prenatal vitamins and start taking them now. This will save your baby from neural birth defects. The baby’s neural tube, which becomes the brain and spinal cord, develops during the first month of pregnancy or even before you know that you are pregnant. Folic acid and vitamin D are particularly important during this time as are iron and vitamin B12. So, taking these supplements will keep the baby healthy.

Follow a nutritious diet

You need to boost health by following a well-balanced diet. This is also important because you need to maintain an ideal weight during your pregnancy. Include a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Avoid processed foods and extra salt. You need to make your body strong from the inside and a healthy diet will help you do just this.

Exercise regularly

Once you get pregnant, your body will undergo many changes. You need to start exercising before you conceive to ensure that you can take the changes without falling ill. Regular exercise will make you mentally and physically fit which is so important not only for a healthy pregnancy but also for your baby’s health.

Stop smoking

Tobacco use increases the risk of spontaneous miscarriage. It also increases the risk of reduced birth weight, placenta praevia, placental abruption, preterm premature rupture of membranes, stillbirth, preterm delivery and congenital malformation. So stop smoking before you conceive. This is a crucial part of your preconception planning.