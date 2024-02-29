Preconception Health: How Women Can Make Informed Choices About Future Pregnancies

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Pregnancies are to be planned only when a woman is ready physically, mentally, emotionally and financially. This is why preconception care is important, wherein women can make informed choices that positively impact their future pregnancies and the long-term well-being of their offspring. Preconception health is crucial in ensuring the best possible outcome for both the mother and her baby during the prenatal period. According to Dr Kritika Bolia (PT), consultant-physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospitals, Pune Kharadi, it is not only about getting pregnant, but also about preparing the body and mind for a healthy pregnancy.
"Many women are unaware of the impact their preconception health can have on their future children, including influencing genetic predispositions and overall well-being. By focusing on nutrition, managing chronic conditions and adopting healthy lifestyle habits before conception, women can set a strong foundation for a successful pregnancy and reduce the risk of complications," said Dr Bolia.
The doctor said that preconception health plays a crucial role in preventing birth defects and developmental issues in babies. In fact, research has shown maternal health before conception affects fetal development. This is why maintaining a healthy weight, addressing any existing medical concerns and taking proactive steps towards preconception health empowers women to take control of their reproductive journey.
Consider getting yourself enrolled for these classes to enhance awareness about your body, said Dr Bolia. She added that these classes can provide valuable insights into 'understanding menstrual cycle, identifying fertile windows, and optimising the overall reproductive health'.
"By gaining a deeper understanding of your body's natural rhythms and signs of fertility, you can significantly increase your chances of conception. Preconception classes often focus on lifestyle factors that contribute to a healthy pregnancy: nutrition, exercise, and stress management."
It should be noted that promoting fertility awareness involves understanding various risk factors that can affect a person's ability to conceive. The doctor said that it can range from age and weight, to smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. It is important to, therefore, address these risks and take active steps toward improving the chances of conception. This includes seeking medical guidance, making necessary dietary changes, and prioritising overall well-being, Dr Bolia stated.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information