Preconception Health: How Women Can Make Informed Choices About Future Pregnancies

Promoting fertility awareness involves understanding various risk factors that can affect a person's ability to conceive. It can range from age and weight, to smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Pregnancies are to be planned only when a woman is ready physically, mentally, emotionally and financially. This is why preconception care is important, wherein women can make informed choices that positively impact their future pregnancies and the long-term well-being of their offspring. Preconception health is crucial in ensuring the best possible outcome for both the mother and her baby during the prenatal period. According to Dr Kritika Bolia (PT), consultant-physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospitals, Pune Kharadi, it is not only about getting pregnant, but also about preparing the body and mind for a healthy pregnancy.

"Many women are unaware of the impact their preconception health can have on their future children, including influencing genetic predispositions and overall well-being. By focusing on nutrition, managing chronic conditions and adopting healthy lifestyle habits before conception, women can set a strong foundation for a successful pregnancy and reduce the risk of complications," said Dr Bolia.

Preventing Birth Defects, Developmental Issues In Babies

The doctor said that preconception health plays a crucial role in preventing birth defects and developmental issues in babies. In fact, research has shown maternal health before conception affects fetal development. This is why maintaining a healthy weight, addressing any existing medical concerns and taking proactive steps towards preconception health empowers women to take control of their reproductive journey.

Preconception Classes

Consider getting yourself enrolled for these classes to enhance awareness about your body, said Dr Bolia. She added that these classes can provide valuable insights into 'understanding menstrual cycle, identifying fertile windows, and optimising the overall reproductive health'.

"By gaining a deeper understanding of your body's natural rhythms and signs of fertility, you can significantly increase your chances of conception. Preconception classes often focus on lifestyle factors that contribute to a healthy pregnancy: nutrition, exercise, and stress management."

Understanding The Various Risk Factors

It should be noted that promoting fertility awareness involves understanding various risk factors that can affect a person's ability to conceive. The doctor said that it can range from age and weight, to smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. It is important to, therefore, address these risks and take active steps toward improving the chances of conception. This includes seeking medical guidance, making necessary dietary changes, and prioritising overall well-being, Dr Bolia stated.

Here Are Some Key Points To Consider

Focus on a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to promote fertility.

Incorporate leafy greens, whole grains, and healthy fats into a diet for reproductive health.

Engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight, for better hormonal balance and for overall mental well-being during the preconception period.

Encourage open communication between partners about their shared goals related to starting a family.

Involving both partners in preconception planning promotes a sense of unity and shared responsibility that can enhance the overall experience of trying to conceive.