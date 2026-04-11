Preconception blood tests: Why checking haemoglobin, thyroid, sugar & vitamins before pregnancy can prevent complications

Preconception blood tests help detect anaemia, thyroid issues, diabetes, and vitamin deficiencies early, improving fertility and supporting a healthier mother and baby.

A healthy start to pregnancy often happens months before in the mother's body. Preconception blood checks offer real-time insights into a woman's body, spotting issues early so they don't grow bigger. Haemoglobin levels matter a lot, low numbers signal anaemia. Many women don't realise how common this is. Fatigue shows up fast. If left unchecked, it makes catching infections easier and raises chances of premature birth or underweight babies.

Blood sugar levels and pregnancy complications

According to Dr C. P. Dadhich, Director - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, "Fasting glycogen and HbA1c provide us with hints concerning blood sugar levels.Abnormally high levels indicate potential prediabetes or unseen diabetes.Pregnancies that are not properly managed are at increased risk of birth defects, pregnancy loss, and gestational diabetes in the middle of pregnancy.The infant might become overweight and later have problems with metabolism."

Thyroid levels and fertility

Thyroid levels - TSH, T3, and T4 are the most common ones, which have a direct impact on fertility.The smallest of these can disrupt ovulation or complicate conception.Those shifts could result in a loss at the end of cycles, provided they are not addressed in the planning time.A baby born with the imbalance may fail to undergo crucial brain development processes in crucial weeks following conception.

Essential vitamins for healthy pregnancy

The doctor explained that vitamin D, B12 and folate do not simply keep you going but when it comes to getting pregnant, they are a big deal. Missing folate? That's a straight path to neural tube problems. Low vitamin D or B12? Problems with bones, weaker immune system, slower brain development.Repair those before they are born, even before conception, and the future of your baby is improved.HIV,

"Hep B, Rubella, screening is important.Get it checked at an early age and know how to take care of the baby and plan a safe pregnancy.This is not only about preventing crashes in the delivery process.Such checks also reduce the chances of preeclampsia.In addition, they provide the developing child with good organs and brains at an early age. Long term? Reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and heart problems in mom or child later in life," the doctor added.

Health checks before conception

In addition to these conventional indicators, physicians tend to examine iron calcium and even lipid analyses so as to have a whole health picture before conception. The role of lifestyle factors is also important. Hormone balance and fertility can be uncertainly impacted by poor sleep, high levels of stress, smoking, or alcohol drinking without evident symptoms. The need to manage these together with the blood parameters increases the likelihood of a more comfortable childbearing experience.

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