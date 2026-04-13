Pre-pregnancy obesity may raise child’s fatty liver risk by 3 times, warns expert

Pre-pregnancy obesity in parents may increase a child's fatty liver risk up to three times, highlighting the importance of healthy weight before conception.

Planning a pregnancy often focuses on eating well, taking supplements, and going for regular check-ups. However, recent studies indicate that preconceptual health is important for a child's future. A recent study published in the Gut has discovered that obesity in mothers and fathers before pregnancy can lead to an increased risk of fatty liver disease in their children in the future.

How parental weight impacts child's liver health?

According to Dr Isha Wadhawan, Attending Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, "Pre-pregnancy obesity among both parents could be a major contributor to the risk of fatty liver disease in children later on in their life. The results show that there was a definite trend: every unit change in the BMI of the mother increased the risks of the child by 10 percent whereas every unit change in the BMI of the father increased the risks by 9 per cent. The risk of the child was more than tripled in case both parents were overweight or obese."

Why is fatty liver disease a growing concern?

MASLD is a chronic liver disorder that is among the most prevalent worldwide and it can be onset even at a tender age. Although it might not bring about any noticeable symptoms initially, it can result in severe health issues in the long run. These consist of inflammation of the liver, liver scarring (cirrhosis) and in extreme cases liver failure. Prevention and awareness at an early age is therefore very crucial.

Experts believe that this increased risk is not only due to genetics but also because of how the body is "programmed" before birth. This is associated with a process called Epigenetics. It is the influence of the environment, e.g. the state of health and lifestyle of a parent, on the functioning of the genes of a child without altering the genes. Simply put, the environment that a baby is conceived and grows in can predetermine its metabolism and health in the next few years.

Shared family lifestyle is another significant aspect. Diet, exercise and general lifestyles tend to be inherited by children. In case they have poor habits within the house, they may also contribute to the child developing obesity and other obesity related diseases such as fatty liver.

Steps to reduce the risk before pregnancy

The positive side of it is that this risk is not irreversible or inevitable.According to experts, acting to attain a healthy weight prior to pregnancy can have a huge impact.The basic lifestyle modifications that can be used to enhance the general health of both parents are balanced diet, exercise and stress management.

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The study emphasises the significance of considering the health before pregnancy, not only during pregnancy. Having a healthy weight is not only healthy to parents, but can also save the health of their children in the long run. Simple and consistent lifestyle modifications in the present can result in the next generation living a healthier life.

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