Postpartum psychosis explained: Signs, symptoms, causes and treatment

Postpartum psychosis is a rare but life-threatening mental health emergency after childbirth. Learn its warning signs, symptoms, treatment options, and when immediate medical care is essential.

Postpartum psychosis.

One of life's happiest moments is the birth of a baby but for new mothers the days after giving birth can be quite terrifying as they enter into a rare but intense mental health crisis known as postpartum psychosis (PPP). Unlike 'baby blues' or 'postpartum depression' PPP is a mental illness that occurs abruptly and must be treated right away. If you are experiencing one or know someone struggling with PPP then it is important to seek early detection as timely intervention can save lives.

What is postpartum psychosis?

Postpartum psychosis is a rare psychiatric emergency that generally presents within the first two weeks of delivery although it can occur in the days following delivery. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) estimates that PPP occurs in about 1 in 1,000 pregnancies. According to researchers women who have a family history of bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder or past postpartum psychosis are at the highest risk. But it is also possible to occur in women who have no prior mental disorders.

A peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet established that postpartum psychosis is a medical emergency that requires urgent psychiatric assessment, often inpatient care and medication treatment, mood stabilisers and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) in selected cases. Research also shows that early diagnosis greatly enhances recovery and helps to prevent injury to mother and child.

Postpartum psychosis symptoms

According to the Cleveland Clinic symptoms of postpartum psychosis typically develop rapidly and severely. The following symptoms are not a reflection of weak or poor parenting but are caused by a serious mental health condition that requires emergency treatment. Here's a list of warning signs you should watch out for:

Hearing or seeing things that aren't there Delusions or false beliefs Serious confusion and disorientation Extreme mood swings such as being manic or depressed Unusual restlessness, agitation or excitement Paranoia and suspiciousness Having trouble falling asleep even when feeling fatigued Speaking and acting quickly, hurriedly or irregularly Thoughts of self-harm or harming the baby

Postpartum psychosis treatment

Healthcare professionals suggest treatment should often begin immediately in a hospital setting. Here are some of the possible treatment methods including:

Antipsychotic drugs to control psychotic symptoms Mood stabilizers for women who suffer from bipolar disorder Antidepressants for those struggling with depression Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for very severe or treatment-refractory cases Psychological therapy and longterm psychiatric recheckup after recovery Family education and support to ensure safety of mother and baby

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) cautions that sometimes it will be necessary to discuss breastfeeding plans since a few medications may be excreted in breast milk.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always seek immediate medical attention if postpartum psychosis symptoms appear in a new mother.