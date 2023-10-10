Postpartum Depression And Anxiety: Doctor Advices How Family And Friends Can Support The Mother?

Postpartum Depression And Anxiety: How Can Family And Friends Support The Mother?

Supporting a mother with postpartum depression or anxiety requires empathy, patience, and a willingness to adapt to her needs. Your involvement can make a significant difference in her journey toward recovery.

Family and friends play a crucial role in supporting a mother with postpartum depression or anxiety. Recognizing and addressing these mental health challenges is essential, as they can significantly impact both the mother and her baby's well-being. Here are some ways in which loved ones can provide valuable support.

Remember that seeking professional help is crucial, and if her condition doesn't improve, it's essential to encourage her to consult with a healthcare provider or therapist who specializes in postpartum mental health.

Dr. Narita Sabharwal a Clinical Psychologist & Consultant at Practo spoke to TheHealthsite.com highlighting the importance of familial and friend-intervention in aiding a mother battling with postpartum depression or anxiety.

Role of Family and Friends in Supporting a Mother Through Postpartum Depression or Anxiety

If you see a loved one battling with something as complicated as postpartum depression or anxiety, offer them your assistance. This way, can contribute towards their recovery:

Offer Emotional Support

One of the most significant roles family and friends can play is to offer emotional support. Let the mother know that you're there for her, that you care, and that her feelings are valid. Postpartum depression and anxiety can make mothers feel isolated and overwhelmed, so having a support system can be incredibly comforting.

Listen Non-Judgmentally

Encourage open and honest communication. Sometimes, mothers with postpartum depression or anxiety need someone to talk to without fear of judgment. People suffering from depression, especially postpartum depression may not feel comfortable opening up to others. Our society does not make it safe for them to acknowledge their emotions and open up. There is a lot of judgement involved. Mothers may fear that and choose to stay isolated. Be a good listener and resist the urge to offer unsolicited advice or dismiss their feelings.

Help with Practical Tasks

Offer practical assistance with household chores, cooking, or childcare. Postpartum depression and anxiety can make it challenging to manage daily responsibilities, so helping out in a tangible way can alleviate some of the burdens.

Accompany to Appointments

Attend medical or therapy appointments with the mother if she's comfortable with it. This not only provides emotional support but also ensures she receives necessary care and doesn't skip appointments due to anxiety or other barriers.

Encourage Self-Care

Gently encourage the mother to prioritize self-care. This may include taking breaks, getting adequate rest, and engaging in activities she enjoys. Offer to watch the baby or help her find time for self-care.

Educate Yourself

Take the initiative to educate yourself about postpartum depression and anxiety. Understanding the condition can help you provide better support and empathy.

Respect Boundaries

Be respectful of the mother's boundaries and preferences. Some days, she may want space, while other times, she may seek more company and assistance. Always ask before offering help.

Offer to Babysit

Provide opportunities for the mother to have some time for herself. Offering to babysit allows her to rest, engage in self-care, or simply take a break from the demands of parenting.

Check-in Regularly

Continuously check in on her well-being, even after the initial diagnosis or symptoms have improved. Postpartum depression and anxiety can have relapses, and ongoing support is crucial.

Suggest Professional Help

If you notice that her condition is worsening or not improving, gently suggest seeking professional help. Encourage her to talk to a therapist, counsellor, or healthcare provider who specializes in postpartum mental health.

Create a Supportive Environment

Foster a nurturing and understanding environment in which the mother feels safe to express her emotions and seek help without judgment.

Be Patient

Recovery from postpartum depression or anxiety takes time. Be patient and understanding, and avoid pressuring her to "snap out of it" or hurry her recovery.

Offer Resources

Share information about local support groups, online communities, or resources related to postpartum mental health. Knowing that others have faced similar challenges can be reassuring.

